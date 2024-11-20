profile
Vidéo du Cloud Gaming sur PS Portal !
Apparement de très bon retours sur la qualité d'images et latence.









Les deux ont commenté ça par rapport à la qualité de l'expérience

I have a pretty fast speed but directly from the cloud I haven't noticed any stutter on any of the games I've tried


So I have found it better than streaming from my PS5. I did have some stuttering when streaming from PS5 but it’s been perfect with PS+. However, I’ve only been playing and testing it for an hour and a bit so I would probably need longer and try from different rooms in the house to make it a more thorough test
    posted the 11/20/2024 at 03:27 PM by beppop
    supasaiyajin posted the 11/20/2024 at 03:42 PM
    Ce n’est pas évident à percevoir, mais j’ai tout de même l’impression qu’il y a un léger décalage entre le moment où il actionne le joystick et celui où le personnage réagit.
    beppop posted the 11/20/2024 at 03:45 PM
    supasaiyajin oui il y a quelques micro secondes mais je pense c'est inévitable. A voir au ressenti
    cyr posted the 11/20/2024 at 03:50 PM
    1080p .....et si on a pas une bonne connexion à internet...

    Je joue pas en cloud sur la xbox série X à cause des retard d'affichage, et divers problèmes et j'ai la fibre....
    wickette posted the 11/20/2024 at 03:51 PM
    le bitrates avec compressions et les micro-latences + stutter perso je peux pas ça me perturberait trop mais c'est sympa et il y a un marché pour c'est sur
    beppop posted the 11/20/2024 at 03:53 PM
    cyr tu peux faire passer le flux en 720 si tu a une co faible ou préserver tes giga 5G

    wickette il y a de très bon retours sur la fluidité sur le thread resetera
    https://www.resetera.com/threads/the-playstation-portal-remote-player-experience-to-evolve-with-new-system-update-cloud-streaming-beta.1040076/page-8

    Si quelqu'un sur GK a le ps portal j'aimerai bien un avis FR aussi !
    sosky posted the 11/20/2024 at 03:59 PM
    On a une liste exhaustive des jeux cloud ps5 du PS+ Premium ? Je trouve pas
    rook535 posted the 11/20/2024 at 04:01 PM
    Tant mieux, le streaming ct le point faible de Sony s'ils arrivent a développer de bons algorithmes ca va pousser le service en ligne pour tlm
    arquion posted the 11/20/2024 at 04:22 PM
    rook535 le streaming ou le cloud, car le cloud, ils sont très bons dessus.
    alucardk posted the 11/20/2024 at 05:26 PM
    j'adore les fans de Sony, trop contents d'un truc que tout le monde possède par ailleurs sur tous les supports ...
