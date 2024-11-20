Apparement de très bon retours sur la qualité d'images et latence.
Les deux ont commenté ça par rapport à la qualité de l'expérience
I have a pretty fast speed but directly from the cloud I haven't noticed any stutter on any of the games I've tried
So I have found it better than streaming from my PS5. I did have some stuttering when streaming from PS5 but it’s been perfect with PS+. However, I’ve only been playing and testing it for an hour and a bit so I would probably need longer and try from different rooms in the house to make it a more thorough test
Je joue pas en cloud sur la xbox série X à cause des retard d'affichage, et divers problèmes et j'ai la fibre....
wickette il y a de très bon retours sur la fluidité sur le thread resetera
Si quelqu'un sur GK a le ps portal j'aimerai bien un avis FR aussi !