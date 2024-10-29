profile
all
Apple s'investit enfin sérieusement dans le monde du gaming
Trop bien ! Apple vient de sortir le nouveau Mac Mini M4 qui permet de jouer à des jeux comme Control avec du Ray Tracing et ses écouteurs Airpod Max sur les oreilles !



La PS5 Pro et Nvidia n'ont plus qu'à bien s'accrocher, Apple débarque dans l'univers du gaming à un prix abordable : 699 €, soit 100 € de moins que la PS5 Pro !



Now, adding support for ray tracing would automatically get any gaming enthusiast excited. But the challenge ahead would still be monumental because all that firepower would be wasted if there simply weren’t enough games to play.

“That should be a boon for gamers, especially if Apple ever gets the Mac’s gaming library into better shape,” notes Bloomberg. Over the past couple of years, Apple has convinced a few heavy hitters to bring titles such as Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and Resident Evil series games to the Mac.
APPLE - https://www.apple.com/fr/mac-mini/
    posted the 10/29/2024 at 03:52 PM by suzukube
    comments (9)
    sonilka posted the 10/29/2024 at 03:53 PM
    ouroboros4 posted the 10/29/2024 at 03:54 PM
    Entre attente et réalité...
    jenicris posted the 10/29/2024 at 04:06 PM
    Mais lol
    marchale posted the 10/29/2024 at 04:06 PM
    https://youtube.com/shorts/69Sh9GG-CPA?si=91XQcREWuvCjDx3I
    supasaiyajin posted the 10/29/2024 at 04:17 PM
    Sur la page officielle du Mac Mini il y a une manette PS5. Apple et Sony, main dans la main . Plus sérieusement, étant dev, il m'intéresse. Même si je code aussi beaucoup sur Windows. En plus, 699€ ça va. Et les puces Apple consomment que dalle. Certainement mon prochain achat après la PS5 Pro.
    suzukube posted the 10/29/2024 at 04:25 PM
    supasaiyajin tu devrais l'acheter c'est cadeau à 700 € avec le M4 !
    suzukube posted the 10/29/2024 at 04:28 PM
    supasaiyajin par contre les 256Go d'espace disque, c'est ce qu'il y a dans mon S23 :/
    supasaiyajin posted the 10/29/2024 at 04:30 PM
    suzukube Je stocke que dalle perso. 256Go c'est ce que j'ai dans mon Macbook Air et je n'ai utilisé que la moitié.
    suzukube posted the 10/29/2024 at 04:32 PM
    supasaiyajin Y devrait les vendre avec 64Go d'espace disque en vrai, à 599 €
