Now, adding support for ray tracing would automatically get any gaming enthusiast excited. But the challenge ahead would still be monumental because all that firepower would be wasted if there simply weren’t enough games to play.



“That should be a boon for gamers, especially if Apple ever gets the Mac’s gaming library into better shape,” notes Bloomberg. Over the past couple of years, Apple has convinced a few heavy hitters to bring titles such as Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and Resident Evil series games to the Mac.

Trop bien ! Apple vient de sortir le nouveau Mac Mini M4 qui permet de jouer à des jeux comme Control avec du Ray Tracing et ses écouteurs Airpod Max sur les oreilles !La PS5 Pro et Nvidia n'ont plus qu'à bien s'accrocher, Apple débarque dans l'univers du gaming à un prix abordable : 699 €, soit 100 € de moins que la PS5 Pro !