JDG HS : Jem et les Hologrammes le film !
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    escobar, shinz0
    posted the 09/14/2024 at 05:29 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (6)
    pharrell posted the 09/14/2024 at 07:05 PM
    Je vais y jeter un œil si j’ai le temps mais je connais pas trop cette série. Elle date davantage des années 80.
    choroq posted the 09/14/2024 at 10:12 PM
    Ouais, dans ma famille j'en connais une qui avait les poupées, le lit piano etc... du dessin animé 80, ça à pas durée longtemps mais c'était pas mal pour les filles. Le générique était pas mal, comme souvent à cette époque.
    e3ologue posted the 09/14/2024 at 10:37 PM
    ça me rappel qu'il y a quelques temps de ça une youtubeuse américaine a réussi à mettre la main sur le pilote d'une série live Saint Seya pour les US dans les années 80.
    sora78 posted the 09/14/2024 at 11:21 PM
    Très bonne vidéo encore une fois
    Jean Revienpas et Jean Croipasmézieux
    kabuki posted the 09/15/2024 at 05:40 AM
    e3ologue St seiya et Sailor Moon Benzaie à fait 2 hardcorner dessus.
    e3ologue posted the 09/15/2024 at 09:21 AM
    kabuki Pour Saint Seya, avait que des extraits, maintenant on a les 8 min

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1pPcp2E7-k
