Ces PNJ que TU VEUX DÉGOMMER dans les jeux vidéo (Conkerax)
Maudit Pikachu dans Pokémon Jaune !

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/10/2024 at 05:25 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (7)
    osiris67 posted the 08/10/2024 at 05:32 PM
    Cynthia dans SH4 ou la nana de re4 original. Pas vérifié s'il en parle.
    ducknsexe posted the 08/10/2024 at 06:22 PM
    Ashley Dans Re4, quand Léon tire sur des ennemis et sur le viseur tu voie la moitié de son crâne qui te masque le tire, juste pour te mettre la rage
    marcelpatulacci posted the 08/10/2024 at 06:29 PM
    Les prostitués dans GTA4 quand elles refusent leurs services alors qu'on a les moyens de payé
    bisba posted the 08/10/2024 at 06:33 PM
    Les gosses dans Assassin's Creed qui viennent mendier autour de toi bien relou aussi
    psxbox posted the 08/10/2024 at 08:46 PM
    Bah le pire pnj que j avais envie de buter c est le chien de duck hunt
    ippoyabuki posted the 08/10/2024 at 08:58 PM
    Que le fan dans oblivion soit insupportable pour tout le monde prouve la grande reussite dela creation de ce personnage. Meme si aujourd'hui beaucoup de jeunes s'identifieraient en lui.
    shanks posted the 08/10/2024 at 09:20 PM
    J'ai survolé la vidéo : il a osé oublier Natasha de Goldeneye ???
