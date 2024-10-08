accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
articles : 410
visites since opening : 835566
darkxehanort94 > blog
Ces PNJ que TU VEUX DÉGOMMER dans les jeux vidéo (Conkerax)
Maudit Pikachu dans Pokémon Jaune !
posted the 08/10/2024 at 05:25 PM by darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
comments (7)
7
)
osiris67
posted
the 08/10/2024 at 05:32 PM
Cynthia dans SH4 ou la nana de re4 original. Pas vérifié s'il en parle.
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/10/2024 at 06:22 PM
Ashley Dans Re4, quand Léon tire sur des ennemis et sur le viseur tu voie la moitié de son crâne qui te masque le tire, juste pour te mettre la rage
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 08/10/2024 at 06:29 PM
Les prostitués dans GTA4 quand elles refusent leurs services alors qu'on a les moyens de payé
bisba
posted
the 08/10/2024 at 06:33 PM
Les gosses dans Assassin's Creed qui viennent mendier autour de toi bien relou aussi
psxbox
posted
the 08/10/2024 at 08:46 PM
Bah le pire pnj que j avais envie de buter c est le chien de duck hunt
ippoyabuki
posted
the 08/10/2024 at 08:58 PM
Que le fan dans oblivion soit insupportable pour tout le monde prouve la grande reussite dela creation de ce personnage. Meme si aujourd'hui beaucoup de jeunes s'identifieraient en lui.
shanks
posted
the 08/10/2024 at 09:20 PM
J'ai survolé la vidéo : il a osé oublier Natasha de Goldeneye ???
