Lego Horizon sortira aussi day one sur Switch.
https://x.com/klobrille/status/1799186757268717698




Oui vous voyez bien Playstation devient éditeur tiers. Comme Xbox.
    posted the 06/07/2024 at 09:28 PM by lalisa
    comments (13)
    natedrake posted the 06/07/2024 at 09:31 PM
    Mais ça sort pas sur Xbox.
    guiguif posted the 06/07/2024 at 09:32 PM
    Ou c'est Lego qui l'impose comme MLB sur Xbox
    kratoszeus posted the 06/07/2024 at 09:32 PM
    C est surtout Lego qui impose une sortie multiplateforme
    khazawi posted the 06/07/2024 at 09:36 PM
    kratoszeus guiguif pourquoi l'absence de Xbox alors ?
    lalisa posted the 06/07/2024 at 09:38 PM
    khazawi Ceci ça aurait du être comme MLB si c'était Lego qui impose.
    guiguif posted the 06/07/2024 at 09:39 PM
    khazawi Faudra leur demander
    beppop posted the 06/07/2024 at 09:40 PM
    khazawi lalisa ou bien l'audience n'est pas sur Xbox ?

    ça vise principalement les enfants et les jeunes, pas difficile à comprendre le choix
    brook1 posted the 06/07/2024 at 09:45 PM
    khazawi Sony les a exclus du deal passer avec Lego ce n'est pas bien compliquer
    khazawi posted the 06/07/2024 at 09:51 PM
    guiguif beppop Si Lego impose un multiplateforme, ils auraient mis Xbox, même si l'audience est très limitée
    guiguif posted the 06/07/2024 at 09:57 PM
    khazawi pas forcement, tout dépend du deal.
    masharu posted the 06/07/2024 at 11:05 PM
    Ça doit faire parti du deal aussi de ne pas sortir le jeu sur PS4 .
    shanks posted the 06/07/2024 at 11:23 PM
    guiguif
    C'est fou que LEGO impose un truc à Sony alors qu'ils ont accepté sans broncher LEGO City Undercover en exclu Wii U (sorti des plombes après en remaster sur d'autres supports).
    kikoo31 posted the 06/07/2024 at 11:25 PM
    Sony va devenir multiplateforme
    Dans 3,2,1,...
