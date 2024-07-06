profile
rider288 > blog
[LEAK] Et le nouveau jeu 2k annoncé ce soir serait
Civilization 7. Fuite sur le site de 2k. Avec une bannière.

https://www.ign.com/articles/civilization-7-leaks-via-2k-games-website
    posted the 06/07/2024 at 02:46 PM by rider288
    comments (5)
    noishe posted the 06/07/2024 at 02:48 PM
    Très bonne nouvelle pour le coup, il était temps
    liberty posted the 06/07/2024 at 02:59 PM
    Le 6 de base est a 2,99 euros sur les stores en ce moment
    yogfei posted the 06/07/2024 at 03:06 PM
    Cool inattendu mais cool
    xynot posted the 06/07/2024 at 03:39 PM
    Ni Mafia 4 ni Borderlands 4 du coup ?
    osiris67 posted the 06/07/2024 at 03:39 PM
    Osef
