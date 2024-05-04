profile
Metarmorphosis, le jeu inspiré de Kafka
Nouvelle petite video sans prétention où je découvre le début de Metamorphosis : un jeu de plateforme d'aventure sorti il y a quelques années et inspiré de Franz Kafka.

Bon visionnage

La chaine - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
    posted the 04/05/2024 at 10:46 AM by obi69
    comments (2)
    burningcrimson posted the 04/05/2024 at 11:22 AM
    Je savais même pas qu'il y avait un jeu inspiré de la nouvelle de Kafka, tu en penses quoi ? Sinon, il y a aussi le manga Kaiju n°8 s'inspire aussi (un tout petit peu) de la Métamorphose.
    obi69 posted the 04/05/2024 at 11:54 AM
    burningcrimson la demo n'est malheureusement pas significative car trop courte. On efflore à peine les mécaniques et la narratiln. Ça semble être assez sur rail. A voir sur la suite, les bandes annonces semblent montrer un jeu plus fourni. Par contre le renversement de perspective lorsque l'on marche sur les murs est intéressant : cela me rappelle Deadly Creatures sur wii, qui était franchement pas mal du tout
