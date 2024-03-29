profile
Sony Interactive Entertainment
143
Likers
name : Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
profile
nicolasgourry
128
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5117
visites since opening : 8081492
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Ghost of Tsushima VS Rise of the Ronin





Ghost of Tsushima VS Rise Of The Ronin
Éditeur : SIE VS Éditeur : SIE
Développeur : Sucker Punch Productions (US) Vs Développeur : Team Ninja (Jap)
PS4/PS5 Vs PS5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2quq2Lvh3So
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    torotoro59
    posted the 03/29/2024 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    pimoody posted the 03/29/2024 at 07:22 PM
    On peut mettre des passage de Breath of the Wild vs Ronin, que je trouve le premier plus jolie artistiquement parlant… C’est dire. Au moins Ronin peut être porté sur Switch
    snave posted the 03/29/2024 at 07:32 PM
    Les 2 jeux n'ont strictement rien avoir, je sais même pas pourquoi tu cherche à les mettre en duel.
    madd posted the 03/29/2024 at 07:40 PM
    snave deux jeux de samurai peut être
    losz posted the 03/29/2024 at 07:42 PM
    Ghost of Tsushima est clairement au dessus techniquement et artistiquement, mais après niveau gameplay Rise of Ronin est largement plus fun quand même.
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/29/2024 at 07:46 PM
    snave Pourquoi ceux qui ont fait la vidéo compare alors ?
    Pourquoi Leonr4 à comparer les ventes de Rise of the Ronin à Ghost of Tsushima ?
    https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article474387.html
    keiku posted the 03/29/2024 at 07:49 PM
    En tous cas , got a été une grosse déception pour moi, du coup si rotr est du même acabit je comprend pourquoi les gens n'y reviennent pas
    kinectical posted the 03/29/2024 at 08:04 PM
    snave ouais non faut être con pour écrire ça …désoler mais c’est vrai
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/29/2024 at 08:17 PM
    Je les comparais au début mais j'ai arrêté. Ghost of tsushima est plus beau et a une meilleure histoire (et un open world moins chiant) mais ROTR je le vois davantage comme le gameplay (ça fait vraiment vieux assassin et ça me déplait pas même si ça tourne en rond)
    ghouledheleter posted the 03/29/2024 at 08:31 PM
    J'ai essayer rise tout a l'heure, et ca ne ressemble pas du tout a ghost of tsushima.
    kalas28 posted the 03/29/2024 at 08:40 PM
    ghost est juste plus joli mais niveau gameplay il n'y a tellement pas photo entre les 2 rise est tellement au dessus.

    pour le scénario il est à chier dans les 2 donc bon....
    bigb0ss posted the 03/29/2024 at 08:52 PM
    GOT lui met un vent ...
    akiru posted the 03/29/2024 at 08:54 PM
    nicolasgourry parce que la plupart des gens ne voient pas plus loin que le bout de leur nez ?
    kalas28 posted the 03/29/2024 at 09:17 PM
    et puis comparer un AAA avec un budget de dingue à un AA de la team ninja qui n'ont absolument plus les mêmes fonds qu'à l'époque 360...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo