accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
143
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
rosewood
,
aiolia081
,
supatony
,
shanks
,
mickurt
,
darkparadize
,
kenrock
,
fullbuster
,
soulshunt
,
trungz
,
dx93
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
traveller
,
neokiller
,
diablass59
,
anakaris
,
opthomas
,
drakeramore
,
eldren
,
e3payne
,
lordkupo
,
cyberwolf22
,
lz
,
naughtydog
,
hyoga57
,
strez
,
furtifdor
,
asus
,
bluelight
,
friteforever
,
anonymous340
,
oxy
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
noctisenix
,
cuthbert
,
monkeydluffy
,
jf17
,
squall04
,
badaboumisback
,
kyogamer
,
giusnake
,
lipdeutsch
,
kira93
,
killerdu34
,
nayth57
,
jojoplay4
,
binou87
,
ninja17
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
rebellion
,
station4play
,
wario
,
asmita
,
oloman334
,
odv78
,
lightning
,
yosp
,
chester
,
milo42
,
t800
,
jeanouillz
,
cortes
,
narukamisan
,
heracles
,
hado78
,
gizmo2142
,
sakonoko
,
nduvel
,
jorostar
,
galneryus
,
davidhm
,
ravyxxs
,
kisukesan
,
linuxclan
,
gamergunz
,
nekonoctis
,
kazuu
,
facecloaker
,
jeuxvideo1
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kanda
,
birmou
,
leonr4
,
23h59
,
jeuxvideo2
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
mugimando
,
spilner
,
parisesports
,
ayao
,
strifedcloud
,
byblis
,
mattewlogan
,
serialgamer7
,
kenpokan
,
hoverboard
,
blackjack
,
espiondu69
,
robinhood
,
rio33
,
shambala93
,
jerome2000
,
imprim
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
roxloud
,
inmyphone
,
ootaniisensei
,
titimovie
,
jasonm
,
rayzorx09
,
raph64
,
dedad
,
rachidd
,
tolgafury
,
burningcrimson
,
duraty
,
davonizuka
,
walterwhite
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
sniper3d
,
ureshiisekai69
,
anaislayu
,
joueurn1
,
jeuxmobile
,
emmanue
,
mortcocasse
,
lolise
,
kratoszeus
,
cannabidiol
,
sorakairi86
,
cannatonic
,
yanssou
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
arthdy
,
axlenz
,
isiel
,
kr16
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
profile
128
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
51love
,
yanssou
,
pimoody
,
powerplex
,
tuni
,
otakugamefr
,
jamrock
,
kisukesan
,
tripy73
,
colibrie
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5117
visites since opening :
8081492
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Ghost of Tsushima VS Rise of the Ronin
Ghost of Tsushima VS Rise Of The Ronin
Éditeur : SIE VS Éditeur : SIE
Développeur : Sucker Punch Productions (US) Vs Développeur : Team Ninja (Jap)
PS4/PS5 Vs PS5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2quq2Lvh3So
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
posted the 03/29/2024 at 07:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
13
)
pimoody
posted
the 03/29/2024 at 07:22 PM
On peut mettre des passage de Breath of the Wild vs Ronin, que je trouve le premier plus jolie artistiquement parlant… C’est dire. Au moins Ronin peut être porté sur Switch
snave
posted
the 03/29/2024 at 07:32 PM
Les 2 jeux n'ont strictement rien avoir, je sais même pas pourquoi tu cherche à les mettre en duel.
madd
posted
the 03/29/2024 at 07:40 PM
snave
deux jeux de samurai peut être
losz
posted
the 03/29/2024 at 07:42 PM
Ghost of Tsushima est clairement au dessus techniquement et artistiquement, mais après niveau gameplay Rise of Ronin est largement plus fun quand même.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/29/2024 at 07:46 PM
snave
Pourquoi ceux qui ont fait la vidéo compare alors ?
Pourquoi
Leonr4
à comparer les ventes de Rise of the Ronin à Ghost of Tsushima ?
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article474387.html
keiku
posted
the 03/29/2024 at 07:49 PM
En tous cas , got a été une grosse déception pour moi, du coup si rotr est du même acabit je comprend pourquoi les gens n'y reviennent pas
kinectical
posted
the 03/29/2024 at 08:04 PM
snave
ouais non faut être con pour écrire ça …désoler mais c’est vrai
romgamer6859
posted
the 03/29/2024 at 08:17 PM
Je les comparais au début mais j'ai arrêté. Ghost of tsushima est plus beau et a une meilleure histoire (et un open world moins chiant) mais ROTR je le vois davantage comme le gameplay (ça fait vraiment vieux assassin et ça me déplait pas même si ça tourne en rond)
ghouledheleter
posted
the 03/29/2024 at 08:31 PM
J'ai essayer rise tout a l'heure, et ca ne ressemble pas du tout a ghost of tsushima.
kalas28
posted
the 03/29/2024 at 08:40 PM
ghost est juste plus joli mais niveau gameplay il n'y a tellement pas photo entre les 2 rise est tellement au dessus.
pour le scénario il est à chier dans les 2 donc bon....
bigb0ss
posted
the 03/29/2024 at 08:52 PM
GOT lui met un vent ...
akiru
posted
the 03/29/2024 at 08:54 PM
nicolasgourry
parce que la plupart des gens ne voient pas plus loin que le bout de leur nez ?
kalas28
posted
the 03/29/2024 at 09:17 PM
et puis comparer un AAA avec un budget de dingue à un AA de la team ninja qui n'ont absolument plus les mêmes fonds qu'à l'époque 360...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Pourquoi Leonr4 à comparer les ventes de Rise of the Ronin à Ghost of Tsushima ?
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article474387.html
pour le scénario il est à chier dans les 2 donc bon....