RETROBAT [V6]
Bonjour, nous sommes heureux, @Kayl et moi ainsi que toute la Team RETROBAT de vous annoncer la sortie de la V6 !

Dispo ici: https://www.retrobat.org/telechargement/




Enjoy !
    posted the 02/08/2024 at 08:41 PM by nspy
    comments (5)
    oloman334 posted the 02/08/2024 at 09:11 PM
    La ps3 d’émule très mal, j’ai des doutes, ça doit être purement commerciale
    nspy posted the 02/08/2024 at 09:17 PM
    oloman334 j'ai pas tout compris ton message...
    la PS3 ça tourne vraiment pas mal du tout, bien entendu il faut un bon PC.
    losz posted the 02/08/2024 at 09:18 PM
    oloman334 J'ai fais 4-5 jeux sur rpcs3, et ils sont tous parfait en 4k avec patch 60 fps parfois pour certains, donc ca tourne niquel maintenant.
    oloman334 posted the 02/08/2024 at 09:27 PM
    nspy pardon c’est le correcteur de mon téléphone, je voulais dire que la ps3 s’émule mal. C’est une des rares machine qui résiste encore, elle avait une conception particulière.
    losz un bon vieux motorstorm ça serait cool.
    nspy posted the 02/08/2024 at 09:30 PM
    oloman334 https://youtu.be/ycHDalIy9iM /> Vidéo qui date d'aujourd'hui.
