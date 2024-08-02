accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
> blog
RETROBAT [V6]
Bonjour, nous sommes heureux, @Kayl et moi ainsi que toute la Team
RETROBAT
de vous annoncer la sortie de la
V6
!
Dispo ici:
https://www.retrobat.org/telechargement/
Enjoy !
posted the 02/08/2024 at 08:41 PM by
nspy
comments (
5
)
oloman334
posted
the 02/08/2024 at 09:11 PM
La ps3 d’émule très mal, j’ai des doutes, ça doit être purement commerciale
nspy
posted
the 02/08/2024 at 09:17 PM
oloman334
j'ai pas tout compris ton message...
la PS3 ça tourne vraiment pas mal du tout, bien entendu il faut un bon PC.
losz
posted
the 02/08/2024 at 09:18 PM
oloman334
J'ai fais 4-5 jeux sur rpcs3, et ils sont tous parfait en 4k avec patch 60 fps parfois pour certains, donc ca tourne niquel maintenant.
oloman334
posted
the 02/08/2024 at 09:27 PM
nspy
pardon c’est le correcteur de mon téléphone, je voulais dire que la ps3 s’émule mal. C’est une des rares machine qui résiste encore, elle avait une conception particulière.
losz
un bon vieux motorstorm ça serait cool.
nspy
posted
the 02/08/2024 at 09:30 PM
oloman334
https://youtu.be/ycHDalIy9iM
/> Vidéo qui date d'aujourd'hui.
