1 [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 102,940 (New)

2 [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 85,424 (New)

3 [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (SEGA, 01/26/24) – 77,134 (New)

4 [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 21,276 (264,888 )

5 [PS5] Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco, 01/26/24) – 20,516 (New)

6 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 13,628 (1,700,970)

7 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 11,882 (948,818 )

8 [NSW] Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom, 01/25/24) – 10,593 (New)

9 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,174 (5,687,955)

10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,526 (3,430,270)



11 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,338 (7,678,889)

12 [NSW] Another Code: Recollection (Nintendo, 01/19/24) – 5,108 (20,849)

13 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,003 (5,283,991)

14 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,649 (5,434,566)

15 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 4,603 (1,165,961)

16 [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 4,004 (538,845)

17 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (The Pokemon Company, 11/03/23) – 3,569 (103,345)

18 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,592 (4,217,553)

19 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,429 (1,238,330)

20 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,150 (1,265,750)

21 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 2,896 (180,394)

22 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2,591 (1,947,572)

23 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,492 (1,392,283)

24 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,308 (3,519,600)

25 [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 2,272 (92,782)

26 [NSW] Touhou Luna Nights (PLAYISM, 01/25/24) – 2,235 (New)

27 [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 2,174 (160,421)

28 [PS4] Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom, 01/25/24) – 2,104 (New)

29 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1,993 (295,107)

30 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,873 (2,974,020)