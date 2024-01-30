HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
profile
Jeux Vidéo
277
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
newtechnix
10
Likes
Likers
newtechnix
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 321
visites since opening : 496313
newtechnix > blog
nouvelle PUB PS5 au Japon
Pourrait-on penser qu'il s'agit d'un indice qu'à chaque approche d'un Sate of Play, On a Sony qui nous sort une campagne publicité de ses jeux?

Enjoy:

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    leonsilverburg, minbox
    posted the 01/30/2024 at 06:21 PM by newtechnix
    comments (4)
    e3ologue posted the 01/30/2024 at 06:50 PM
    Atarashi gakko
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/30/2024 at 07:10 PM
    AU LIT CHIITES
    minbox posted the 01/30/2024 at 07:30 PM
    slyder posted the 01/30/2024 at 07:41 PM
    Sony Tokyo calling
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo