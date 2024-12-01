profile
Granblue Fantasy ReLink
5
5 Likers
name : Granblue Fantasy ReLink
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Cygames
developer : Cygames
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5
profile
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
Granblue Fantasy Relink: Demo dispo sur le PSN Europeen
Voila pour les intéréssés elle est enfin disponible sur PS5 et PS4 et propose le tuto, un extrait du mode Histoire ainsi que du mode Quest.

    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    e3ologue, axlenz
    posted the 01/11/2024 at 11:11 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    djayce posted the 01/12/2024 at 12:58 AM
    Pour info le mode quest est jouable en ligne dans la demo
