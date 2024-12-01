accueil
profile
5
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
linuxclan
,
yamy
,
calicot
,
wutai
,
roxloud
name :
Granblue Fantasy ReLink
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Cygames
developer :
Cygames
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Granblue Fantasy Relink: Demo dispo sur le PSN Europeen
Voila pour les intéréssés elle est enfin disponible sur PS5 et PS4 et propose le tuto, un extrait du mode Histoire ainsi que du mode Quest.
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
e3ologue
,
axlenz
posted the 01/11/2024 at 11:11 PM by
guiguif
guiguif
comments (
1
)
1
)
djayce
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 12:58 AM
Pour info le mode quest est jouable en ligne dans la demo
