description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[Exclusif] La guerre des consoles s'étend aux animaux..
https://twitter.com/i/status/1739957073742619068


Degueu ...
https://twitter.com/i/status/1739957073742619068
    posted the 12/28/2023 at 07:21 AM by defcon5
    comments (1)
    saigo posted the 12/28/2023 at 07:56 AM
    À quel point un chien adulte doit être mal élevé pour chier dans le salon devant tout le monde comme ça. Le mien sait très bien que s'il fait ça c'est l'euthanasie direct.
