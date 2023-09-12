...
Comment tourne Baldur's Gate III sur Xbox Series S ?


Eh bien curieusement, très bien ! Merci aux équipes de Microsoft et de Larian de ne pas avoir baissé les bras, permettant aux plus grand nombre de joueurs de pouvoir profiter du GOTY 2023. Les gagnants, ce sont les joueurs du monde entier !
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    torotoro59
    posted the 12/09/2023 at 07:09 PM by otakugamefr
    comments (2)
    torotoro59 posted the 12/09/2023 at 07:23 PM
    Otakugamefr la grande question existentielle est: vas-tu le finir ce Baldur's Gate 3 il est bien garni niveau contenu, j'en suis à 50% pour 85h de jeu sur ps5.
    l3andr3 posted the 12/09/2023 at 07:26 PM
    dans la mesure où le jeu peut tourner sur toute configuration pc .... i l tournera aussi sans soucis sur XBOX srerie S
