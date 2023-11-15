Bon pas sur que cela intéresse les membres de gamekyo, un jeu Konami jamais sorti et totalement inconnu a été vendu aux enchères et à trouvé preneur pour 15 845 dollars.Pas sur que l'acquéreur va undumped la rom dommage que les Inin, Limited Games and co n'ont pas été sur le coup, ils auraient pu lancer une série de cartouche inédite (enfin bon en négociant sans doute avec Konami)Le jeu s'appelle, apparemment Battle Chess et devait sortir sur NES 8 bits.Le jeu semble utilisé des mécaniques d'actions, de j-rpg et sans doute de jeu d'échec.et nul doute qu'une vidéo devrait suivre