Bon pas sur que cela intéresse les membres de gamekyo
, un jeu Konami jamais sorti et totalement inconnu a été vendu aux enchères et à trouvé preneur pour 15 845 dollars.
Pas sur que l'acquéreur va undumped la rom dommage que les Inin, Limited Games and co n'ont pas été sur le coup, ils auraient pu lancer une série de cartouche inédite (enfin bon en négociant sans doute avec Konami)
Le jeu s'appelle, apparemment Battle Chess et devait sortir sur NES 8 bits.
Le jeu semble utilisé des mécaniques d'actions, de j-rpg et sans doute de jeu d'échec.
et nul doute qu'une vidéo devrait suivre
Exact, je l'avais sur Amstrad CPC ce Green Beret
Le jeu a été remporté sur Yahoo Auction par Alex Krauss et il est passé sous le nez de Frank Cifaldi qui représentait The Video Game History Foundation
Un peu plus d'histoire sur le jeu :
The existence of Konami’s Battle Choice game wasn’t widely known about until 2015, when EGG Music released the album Konami Famicom Chronicle Vol. 3: ROM Cassette Compilation. Several of the tracks on the album were from Battle Choice, and the sleeve notes – which can be viewed on Unseen64 and have been translated by HG101 – reveal a little more about the forgotten Famicom title.
Apparently Battle Choice would have been a version of shogi – Japanese chess – but when two of the pieces clashed, it would have switched to an action sequence in which the two pieces fight each other. However, the pieces in the game seem wildly varied – the screenshots show characters called ‘Army John’, ‘Metal Gargoyle’ and ‘Fantasy Halfling’, among others.
Even though it has a fantasy flavor, it has a rather chaotic setting, with characters ranging from knights to high school girls in sailor suits,” writes the game’s composer in the Konami Famicom Chronicle Vol. 3 sleeve notes. “The battles are basically fist fights, but the character abilities are adjusted based on their strength. If you defeat the king piece, you complete the stage. After beating the final stage, you see a simple ending.”
The album’s producer also writes that “the game was almost completed and ready to be released”, and it’s unclear why Konami decided to pull the plug on Battle Choice. But what’s really remarkable is that Battle Choice has emerged seemingly from nowhere after 35 years in the vaults.
https://filmstories.co.uk/gaming/the-unreleased-konami-famicom-game-battle-choice-sells-at-auction/
Et il m'a fallu longtemps avant de comprendre le jeux de mot sur le titre