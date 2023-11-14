profile
Forza Motorsport 2023
name : Forza Motorsport 2023
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Microsoft
developer : Turn 10
genre : course
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
Forza Motorsport : Un nouveau circuit disponible aujourd'hui !


La 2eme MAJ de FM2023 apporte un nouveau circuit : YAS MARINA ! Plus qu'à attendre la MAJ, de mon côté, elle n'est pas encore disponible...
    posted the 11/14/2023 at 06:34 PM by suzukube
    comments (8)
    heracles posted the 11/14/2023 at 06:37 PM
    Enfin ! Ils sont relou avec leur cycle de 15j chez MS. Sur Steam on peut avoir des maj chaque jour !!
    defcon5 posted the 11/14/2023 at 06:39 PM
    de mon côté, elle n'est pas encore disponible... Dispo sur le PC, pour moi
    spencer posted the 11/14/2023 at 06:46 PM
    suzukube posted the 11/14/2023 at 06:50 PM
    defcon5 En vrai j'ai allumé ma console ce matin, mais pas cet aprem', dans le doute j'ai préféré préciser cela - mais selon ma PR c'est dispo dès maintenant
    defcon5 posted the 11/14/2023 at 07:06 PM
    suzukube have fun !
    donshoananas posted the 11/14/2023 at 07:11 PM
    J’ai cru comprendre que la MAJ ne serait dispo que le 16/11. Ou alors pour ça il ne s’agit que du circuit ?
    defcon5 posted the 11/14/2023 at 07:46 PM
    C'était bien le 14/11 pour la MAJ complète, il me semble
    defcon5 posted the 11/14/2023 at 08:04 PM
    Sympa à parcourir, ce circuit, au volant d'une EVO VIII
