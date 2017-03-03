Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U
axlenz
axlenz
Zelda animation : Castle Town
Divers
Je ne savais pas quoi mettre comme titre mais bon voilà. Je suis tombé sur cette vidéo d'animation fait par un fan. Et c'est fort jolie. La version finale sortira le 21 novembre.

    acegamer45, kibix, bourbon, burningcrimson
    posted the 11/01/2023 at 06:53 PM by axlenz
    gaeon posted the 11/01/2023 at 07:17 PM
    Nice!
    link571 posted the 11/01/2023 at 07:19 PM
    Très jolie mais je craint que Nintendo va supprimer ça assez rapidement
    ducknsexe posted the 11/01/2023 at 08:07 PM
    Très jolie
    axlenz posted the 11/01/2023 at 08:13 PM
    link571 Pas vraiment! Il y a pas mal de fan animation sur le net dont certaines bien connu et qui n'ont jamais été supprimé par Nintendo. Je pense notamment à celui là (même si en soit ils ne sont pas de '' simples fans '' vu qu'ils sont connu aujourd'hui pour le jeu Kena)
