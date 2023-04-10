profile
Assassin's Creed Mirage
2
Likers
name : Assassin's Creed Mirage
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5969
visites since opening : 9561503
guiguif > blog
all
[Metacritic] Assassin's Creed Mirage
Les notes sont tombées et Assassin's Creed Mirage est l'un des jeux de la franchise les moins bien notés aux cotés d'Unity, Rogue et Syndicate.

77 PS5
78 Xbox
77 PC

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/04/2023 at 06:45 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 10/04/2023 at 06:51 PM
    C'est ce que les fans avaient quémandé un retour au source donc tant qu'ils sont contents c'est le principal
    sunmiels posted the 10/04/2023 at 06:55 PM
    Ce n'est pas grave, je vais l'acheter quand même. Je vais faire mon propre avis.
    ducknsexe posted the 10/04/2023 at 06:55 PM
    Un retour au source sans la source magique
    tylercross posted the 10/04/2023 at 07:01 PM
    Après les 3 premières heures ... ça fait le taf. Clairement les précédents c'était l'overdose de contenu, là je sens tout de suite que ça sera beaucoup plus digeste pour moi.
    krusty79 posted the 10/04/2023 at 07:04 PM
    Comme un bon mirage, il fera illusion...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo