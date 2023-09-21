Software Sales (followed by lifetime sales)[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 23,489 (841,335)[NSW] Super Bomberman R 2 (Konami, 09/14/23) – 11,588 (New)[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 9,319 (5,128,233)[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,844 (5,484,620)[NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Bandai Namco, 09/14/23) – 7,975 (New)[NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 09/14/23) – 6,041 (New)[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/201– 5,981 (3,263,470)[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 4,899 (1,859,685)[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/201– 4,581 (5,285,999)[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,277 (3,462,83Rankings 11 to 30 will be announced on September 22.Hardware Sales (followed by lifetime sales)Switch OLED Model – 52,998 (5,601,803)PlayStation 5 – 35,865 (3,785,913)Switch Lite – 9,077 (5,497,333)Switch – 9,503 (19,543,666)PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,746 (576,341)Xbox Series S – 1,010 (277,697)Xbox Series X – 660 (220,784)PlayStation 4 – 383 (7,896,751)New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 21 (1,192,302)