1 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 148,482 (1,515,673)2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,373 (5,310,115)4 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,385 (2,196,076)5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,368 (3,146,828 )6 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,042 (5,039,337)7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,978 (5,200,365)8 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,804 (4,024,155)9 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 4,492 (436,641)10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,389 (1,084,836)11 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,121 (1,236,881)12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2,566 (7,471,890)13 [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 2,498 (71,825)14 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,249 (3,391,960)17 [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 05/05/23) – 2,015 (43,246)18 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,007 (1,153,158 )19 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,001 (1,261,648 )22 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,863 (1,123,054)24 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,595 (1,030,459)25 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,492 (2,879,028 )26 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1,397 (178,774)27 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,338 (65,018 )28 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,330 (2,408,428 )30 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,233 (1,293,884)Beaucoup de nouveautés tiers sur Switch, on se doute que certains ont préféré attendre l'euphorie de la sortie de Zelda passe un peu. Mais pas de carton particulier, juste des petits scores.1 jeu sur playstation 4 pfff et encore si on m'avait dit un jour que cela serait un venu d'occidentD'ailleurs le meilleur score d'un jeu tiers sur Switch est li aussi venu d'occident: Minecraft.L'effet ZELDA est perceptible on sent que de nouveaux joueurs ont rejoints la SWITCH...d'une part bien sur le bon score de TotK mais on voit que BotW profite des nouveaux joueurs mais sans doute de retardataires.Mais pas seulement BotW, on voit Mario ODISSEY se maintient, merci MARIO LE FILM et on a donc 5 jeux estampillés Mario dans ce topCette Switch parait increvable, le 49.3 pour retarder les départs à la retraite n'est pas une si bonne idée que cela