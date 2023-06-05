profile
JDG Scooby Doo !
Quoi de Neuf Scooby Doo ? Nous on te suit partout ! On va résoudre ce Mystère !



Pas de point and click, dommage j'en ai eu un gamin.

Sinon je préfère la partie Fiction.
    posted the 05/06/2023 at 03:08 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (2)
    frz posted the 05/06/2023 at 03:56 PM
    Il avait teasé dans un de ses live twitch comme quoi l'épisode serait moyen, au final je le trouve très bon. Les balles perdues sur AHL et JVC.
    zmaragdus posted the 05/06/2023 at 04:06 PM
    Sans déconner, c'est peut-être un des meilleurs JDG que j'ai vu.
