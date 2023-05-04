accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
80
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
stonesjack
,
trungz
,
supatony
,
mickurt
,
minbox
,
lordkupo
,
eldren
,
hyoga57
,
anakaris
,
diablass59
,
kabuki
,
geggenki
,
aros
,
darkfoxx
,
lowckon
,
scalaadcaelum
,
link49
,
leblogdeshacka
,
teel
,
wario
,
finalfantasyxv
,
vincentff7
,
lacasadenico
,
rebellion
,
chester
,
cortes
,
hado78
,
shanks
,
e3payne
,
deum
,
furtifdor
,
terikku
,
escobar
,
abaranchi
,
squall04
,
aiolia081
,
arngrim
,
davidhm
,
nduvel
,
alexkidd
,
linuxclan
,
keiyomi
,
cijfer
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
fred2
,
odv78
,
parisesports
,
hoverboard
,
blackjack
,
mistervegas
,
strifedcloud
,
princesnake
,
jeuxvideohc
,
torotoro59
,
tynokarts
,
ootaniisensei
,
titimovie
,
jasonm
,
roxloud
,
renton
,
opthomas
,
mattewlogan
,
raph64
,
benji54
,
jeuxmobile
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
few
,
seoseo
,
sniper3d
,
ureshiisekai69
,
espion
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
matcha
,
emmanue
,
arthdy
,
serve
,
esets
name :
Square Enix
official website :
http://www.square-enix-europe.com
profile
127
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
kisukesan
,
51love
,
yanssou
,
pimoody
,
powerplex
,
colibrie
,
tuni
,
axlenz
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4715
visites since opening :
7068695
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
[PS4/Switch] FINAL FANTASY Pixel Remaster / Date
Date de sortie : 19 Avril 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGtIJ7bW-WY
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/05/2023 at 11:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
3
)
burningcrimson
posted
the 04/05/2023 at 11:59 PM
Je voulais me prendre la compile mais apparemment on aura la version censurée de FF VI... Du coup, j'hésite...
losz
posted
the 04/06/2023 at 12:47 AM
Cool ca arrive bientôt, c'est pour ca alors qu'ils m'ont prélevé il y a quelques jours sur la boutique de square.
destati
posted
the 04/06/2023 at 01:31 AM
Ah, une nouvelle police d'écriture ! Bien !
Cool aussi de pouvoir choisir entre les musiques originales et les arrangements.
Bon, les options de gain d'exp. et de rencontres aléatoires, no comment.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Cool aussi de pouvoir choisir entre les musiques originales et les arrangements.
Bon, les options de gain d'exp. et de rencontres aléatoires, no comment.