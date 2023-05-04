profile
[PS4/Switch] FINAL FANTASY Pixel Remaster / Date




Date de sortie : 19 Avril 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGtIJ7bW-WY
    burningcrimson posted the 04/05/2023 at 11:59 PM
    Je voulais me prendre la compile mais apparemment on aura la version censurée de FF VI... Du coup, j'hésite...
    losz posted the 04/06/2023 at 12:47 AM
    Cool ca arrive bientôt, c'est pour ca alors qu'ils m'ont prélevé il y a quelques jours sur la boutique de square.
    destati posted the 04/06/2023 at 01:31 AM
    Ah, une nouvelle police d'écriture ! Bien !

    Cool aussi de pouvoir choisir entre les musiques originales et les arrangements.

    Bon, les options de gain d'exp. et de rencontres aléatoires, no comment.
