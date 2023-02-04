.
all
Tetris Le Film : Bibi300 me l'a vendu !


Let's go utiliser les 3 mois d'Apple+ compris dans le Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
    posted the 04/02/2023 at 04:40 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    keiku posted the 04/02/2023 at 04:53 PM
    précise que ca spoil sévère
    defcon5 posted the 04/02/2023 at 05:15 PM
    y'a de bonnes critiques sur certains sites et médias. J'ai pris aussi les 3 mois d'apple Tv+ offert sur le GP. (c'était pas juste pour Tetris, mais bon, c'est bête de ne pas profiter de l'offre)
