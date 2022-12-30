Je vous ai fait une petite liste des jeux sortant en 2023 (liste non-exhaustive histoire de pas me faire allumer).
After Us
Alan Wake 2
Aliens : Dark Descent
Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
Atomic Heart
Baldur’s Gate 3
Black Myth : Wukong
Crash Team Rumble
Crime Boss : Rockay City
Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Liberty (DLC)
Dead Island 2
Dead Space Remake
Deliver us Mars
Diablo IV
Exoprimal
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Final Fantasy XVI
Fire Emblem Engage
Forspoken
Forza Motorsport
GrimGrimoire OnceMore
Hades II
Hogwarts Legacy
Horizon Call of the Mountain (VR)
Horizon Forbidden West : Burning Shores (DLC)
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
Layers of Fears
Le Seigneur des Anneaux : Gollum
Lies of P
Like a Dragon : Ishin
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Octopath Traveler 2
One Piece Odyssey
Payday 3
Pikmin 4
Planet of Lana
Pragmata
Project Zero : Le Masque de l’Éclipse Lunaire
Redfall
Replaced
Resident Evil 4 Remake
RoboCop : Rogue City
R-Type Final 3 Evolved
R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos
Scars Above
Silent Hill 2 Remake
Skull and Bones
Star Wars Jedi Survivor
Starfield
Stellar Blade
Street Fighter 6
Suicide Squad : Kill the Justice League
Tales of Symphonia Remastered
Teslagrad 2
Test Drive Unlimited : Solar Crown
The Last Case of Benedict Fox
The Legend of Heroes : Trails Into Reverie
The Legend of Heroes : Trails to Azure
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
The Lords of the Fallen
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
The Wolf Among us 2
TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3
Viewfinder
void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2
Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine 2
Wild Hearts
Wo Long : Fallen Dynasty
ceux qui ont fait le premier pourrait me dire si la durée de vie est bonne et si il ont aimer ?