name : Grand Theft Auto V
platform : PC
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-course
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Xbox One - PlayStation 4
suzukube
[DF] GTA V : la MAJ Ray Tracing PS5 vs Xbox Series X


We'd seen ray traced shadows before in the current-gen refresh of GTA 5 - but very recently, Rockstar went back and improved the game still further, adding RT reflections. On top of that, very minor issues we had with the Xbox Series version of the game were also addressed (likely before the RT upgrade). In this video, Oliver Mackenzie shows us the improvements and limitations of the new GTA 5 fidelity mode.

Alors c'est pareil sauf que le SSR a une résolution plus élevé sur Xbox Series X en mode performance.
    posted the 12/28/2022 at 06:47 PM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    billylecharcutiertraiteur posted the 12/28/2022 at 07:48 PM
    Le raytracing existe depuis la sortie du jeu.
    spencer posted the 12/28/2022 at 08:12 PM
    billylecharcutiertraiteur mais oui mon con ont y croient tous
    billylecharcutiertraiteur posted the 12/28/2022 at 08:35 PM
    spencer T’as la mémoire en raytracing toi
    ravyxxs posted the 12/28/2022 at 08:46 PM
    billylecharcutiertraiteur Alors coco,reformule ta phrase parce qu'elle veut rien dire. Le ray tracing existe depuis mathusalem(1986),oui et a évolué avec le temps,mais n'inclut pas GTA5 ,comme si la technologie était dans le jeu depuis sa sortie,donc 2013.

    Reformule bien ta phrase.
    suzukube posted the 12/28/2022 at 09:35 PM
    ravyxxs Fun fact : Formellement baptisée HD 140283, l’étoile Mathusalem a obtenu le titre de plus vieux soleil connu de l’Univers. Et pour cause, les astronomes, grâce au télescope spatial Hubble, avaient d’abord estimé l’âge vénérable de cette étoile à… 14,46 milliards d’années !
