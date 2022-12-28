We'd seen ray traced shadows before in the current-gen refresh of GTA 5 - but very recently, Rockstar went back and improved the game still further, adding RT reflections. On top of that, very minor issues we had with the Xbox Series version of the game were also addressed (likely before the RT upgrade). In this video, Oliver Mackenzie shows us the improvements and limitations of the new GTA 5 fidelity mode.

Alors c'est pareil sauf que le SSR a une résolution plus élevé sur Xbox Series X en mode performance.