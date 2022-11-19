.
Dying Light 2
Qui a platiné Dying Light 2 ici ?


J'en peux plus, c'est quoi ces succès de merde, jamais je platine un jeu comme ça xD !

Qui a eu le courage de le platiner ici ?
    posted the 11/19/2022 at 12:15 AM by suzukube
