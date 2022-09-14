profile
all
ID@Xbox Fall Showcase Livestream Now (don't miss it)
    tripy73
    posted the 09/14/2022 at 06:14 PM by suzukube
    comments (11)
    jaysennnin posted the 09/14/2022 at 06:16 PM
    ah xbox a deux showcases ?
    suzukube posted the 09/14/2022 at 06:17 PM
    https://www.twitch.tv/xbox
    suzukube posted the 09/14/2022 at 06:25 PM
    jaysennnin Y'en a eu un autre ?
    martymcfly posted the 09/14/2022 at 06:28 PM
    Alors la… ça sent encore le truc soporifique au possible. Je laisse màplace volontiers.
    jaysennnin posted the 09/14/2022 at 06:33 PM
    suzukube y'a un prévu demain à 11h je crois
    cliana posted the 09/14/2022 at 06:44 PM
    jaysennnin Un pour présenter la nouvelle collection de manettes, frigos et OS.
    Le 2ème showcase portera sur le gamepass.

    romgamer6859 posted the 09/14/2022 at 06:45 PM
    Tout le monde sait que les ID sont focus sur les coulisses et les dev mais t'aurais toujours des gens pour critiquer va savoir pourquoi
    spencer posted the 09/14/2022 at 07:01 PM
    romgamer6859 a ba je ne savais pas sa merci du renseignement
    suzukube posted the 09/14/2022 at 07:19 PM
    martymcfly Y'avais Ghosts Busters en multi. Bon, après, si vous voulez un résumé....
    grievous32 posted the 09/14/2022 at 07:31 PM
    Romgamer6859 j'peux te le dire pourquoi moi. Parce que les gens sont cons.

    En tout cas, Ghostbuster et Moonscars, ça a l'air cool
    suzukube posted the 09/14/2022 at 07:34 PM
    grievous32 Je l'ai vu sur Switch Moonscars j'en ai parlé hier ! Il a l'air top !
