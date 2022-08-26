Software



1 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 18,668 (696,061)

2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,052 (4,790,937)

3 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 10,877 (862,743)

4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 10,697 (2,759,736)

5 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 8,625 (250,277)

6 [NSW] Kirby’s Dream Buffet Download Card (Nintendo, 08/17/22) – 7,218 (New)

7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 7,014 (4,956,081)

8 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,748 (3,253,767)

9 [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo, 07/29/22) – 6,714 (158,971)

10 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 6,056 (1,023,061)

11 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5,759 (2,703,961)

12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,411 (7,313,745)

13 [NSW] LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix, 07/22/22) – 5,152 (111,386)

14 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 3,603 (220,707)

15 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 3,263 (4,112,322)

16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,206 (1,010,514)

17 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 3,056 (2,285,962)

18 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,023 (2,068,403)

19 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 2,683 (4,365,910)

20 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 2,461 (155,489)

21 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 2,401 (89,819)

22 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 2,106 (281,078 )

23 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,059 (1,070,032)

24 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 1,724 (735,907)

25 [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth (Koei Tecmo, 07/21/22) – 1,718 (37,039)

26 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 1,647 (220,986)

27 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 1,617 (2,094,782)

28 [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 1,607 (78,050)

29 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,596 (2,579,081)

30 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,579 (1,233,705)





