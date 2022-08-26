profile
newtechnix > blog
Top 30 Japon, nouveau "All in" Nintendo
Software

1 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 18,668 (696,061)
2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,052 (4,790,937)
3 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 10,877 (862,743)
4 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 10,697 (2,759,736)
5 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 8,625 (250,277)
6 [NSW] Kirby’s Dream Buffet Download Card (Nintendo, 08/17/22) – 7,218 (New)
7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 7,014 (4,956,081)
8 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,748 (3,253,767)
9 [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo, 07/29/22) – 6,714 (158,971)
10 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 6,056 (1,023,061)
11 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 5,759 (2,703,961)
12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,411 (7,313,745)
13 [NSW] LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix, 07/22/22) – 5,152 (111,386)
14 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 3,603 (220,707)
15 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 3,263 (4,112,322)
16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,206 (1,010,514)
17 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 3,056 (2,285,962)
18 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,023 (2,068,403)
19 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 2,683 (4,365,910)
20 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 2,461 (155,489)
21 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 2,401 (89,819)
22 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 2,106 (281,078 )
23 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,059 (1,070,032)
24 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 1,724 (735,907)
25 [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth (Koei Tecmo, 07/21/22) – 1,718 (37,039)
26 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 1,647 (220,986)
27 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 1,617 (2,094,782)
28 [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 1,607 (78,050)
29 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,596 (2,579,081)
30 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,579 (1,233,705)


La semaine prochaine je doute qu'ils y arrivent, on a plusieurs sorties sur Playstation qui peuvent viser le top 10.
    posted the 08/26/2022 at 09:41 AM by newtechnix
    comments (6)
    newtechnix posted the 08/26/2022 at 09:48 AM
    Taiko Tatsujin semble être un long seller, petit à petit il grimpe, encore lin du million mais sur le temps il pourrait y arriver

    Human Fall Flat avance lui aussi doucement mais surement, il doit avoir une base de fan pour ce que je trouve être un jeu ovni.

    Animal Crossing n'apparait plus dans le top 10 depuis un moment mais respect total 7,31 millions de jeux en cartouche!

    Smash Bros se rapproche de la barre symbole des 5 millions avec Mario Kart 8 Dx, on peut être sur qu'ils vont la dépasser
    pokute posted the 08/26/2022 at 09:49 AM
    Splatoon 2 aussi bien classé a une semaine de la sortie du 3, c'est surprenant !
    kujiraldine posted the 08/26/2022 at 10:18 AM
    pokute : C'est la preuve que ceux qui achètent ces jeux n'y connaissent rien! Nintendo va mourir :U
    keiku posted the 08/26/2022 at 10:25 AM
    au moins c'est simple on sait sur quel console on va avoir les bon jeux...
    liberty posted the 08/26/2022 at 11:04 AM
    Putain Konami faite une trad pour Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! et eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 ca vous couterait presque rien des sorties en Europe et Amerique du nord, juste une trad et vous laissez d'autres éditer sale boite de merde
