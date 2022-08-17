profile
suzukube
all
Comment Minecraft a détruit son créateur


C'est un peu notre Icare moderne finalement...


Le harcèlement, c'est pas beau. Pensées aux #1 de Gamekyo. Les incompris seront les premiers !
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    yobloom
    posted the 08/17/2022 at 04:05 PM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    losz posted the 08/17/2022 at 04:44 PM
    Le pauvre milliardaire, ont va le plaindre, dur dur la vie
    suzukube posted the 08/17/2022 at 04:48 PM
    losz c'est dur à gérer, le changement de niveau social, le regard des autres, je le comprends.
    yobloom posted the 08/17/2022 at 06:01 PM
    suzukube Qu'est=ce qu'on aimerait pas être à sa place..
