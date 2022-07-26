profile
Multiversus
name : Multiversus
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : N.C
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
articles : 2772
visites since opening : 4389169
suzukube > blog
Multiversus aujourd'hui en une image...


Satané Taz...

Sinon, le jeu est enfin disponible pour tous ! N'hésitez pas à lui laisser une petite chance : https://multiversus.com/fr
    posted the 07/26/2022 at 05:03 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    sora78 posted the 07/26/2022 at 05:12 PM
    Il fait mal le taz mais avec ma Harley Quinn ou Tom & Jerry j'arrive à le gérer.
    geralt posted the 07/26/2022 at 05:13 PM
    Taz + le robot = invincible.
    koji posted the 07/26/2022 at 05:16 PM
    il c'est fait nerf la
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/26/2022 at 05:36 PM
