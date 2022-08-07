Software
1 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 104,315 (New)
2 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 20,169 (532,470)
3 [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/22) – 17,841 (115,379)
4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,937 (4,701,588 )
5 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 8,887 (786,697)
6 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 8,169 (117,694)
7 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 7,872 (130,384)
8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,444 (2,691,916)
9 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,101 (3,195,829)
10 [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 5,953 (58,816)
11 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,893 (4,914,532)
12 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,605 (988,446)
13 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,330 (7,276,141)
14 [PS4] EVE ghost enemies (El Dia, 06/30/22) – 3,272 (New)
15 [NSW] void tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 (Nippon Ichi Software, 06/30/22) – 2,919 (New)
16 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 2,852 (195,215)
17 [NSW] EVE ghost enemies (El Dia, 06/30/22) – 2,792 (New)
18 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,537 (2,047,343)
19 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 2,511 (2,266,593)
20 [PS4] F1 22 (Electronic Arts, 06/30/22) – 2,389 (New)
21 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,303 (2,671,796)
22 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,071 (991,360)
23 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 2,023 (4,095,523)
24 [PS4] Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha (City Connection, 06/30/22) – 1,906 (New)
25 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,465 (4,351,137)
26 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 1,719 (77,076)
27 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 1,465 (4,351,137)
28 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 1,447 (207,798 )
29 [PS4] void tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 (Nippon Ichi Software, 06/30/22) – 1,434 (New)
30 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1,309 (1,057,036)
Malheureusement pour la concurrence la PS5 souffre de deux choses:
-Un lancement manqué faute de stock et comme cela dure leffet nouveauté disparait pour pire installer un sentiment d'échec.
-Après en vérité le gros problème c'est le désamour pour les consoles de salon qui restreint aujourd'hui un espoir de réussite.
Je pense que si Nintendo annonce prochainement sa nouvelle console portable cela sonnerait la fin de la PS5 au Japon, car elle aurait donc les 2 arguments précédents en sa faveur: la nouveauté et un marché Japonais acquis à Nintendo pour sa portable.
On a l'impression que pour un Japonais aujourd'hui quand il parle jeu vidéo cela pourrait se dire directement: on va jouer à la Nintendo.
Je ne trouve vraiment pas cela sain après tant mieux pour Nintendo qui par contre doit se battre en occident pour gagner sa croute.