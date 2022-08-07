Software

1 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 104,315 (New)

2 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 20,169 (532,470)

3 [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/22) – 17,841 (115,379)

4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,937 (4,701,588 )

5 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 8,887 (786,697)

6 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 8,169 (117,694)

7 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 7,872 (130,384)

8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,444 (2,691,916)

9 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,101 (3,195,829)

10 [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 5,953 (58,816)

11 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,893 (4,914,532)

12 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,605 (988,446)

13 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,330 (7,276,141)

14 [PS4] EVE ghost enemies (El Dia, 06/30/22) – 3,272 (New)

15 [NSW] void tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 (Nippon Ichi Software, 06/30/22) – 2,919 (New)

16 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 2,852 (195,215)

17 [NSW] EVE ghost enemies (El Dia, 06/30/22) – 2,792 (New)

18 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,537 (2,047,343)

19 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 2,511 (2,266,593)

20 [PS4] F1 22 (Electronic Arts, 06/30/22) – 2,389 (New)

21 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,303 (2,671,796)

22 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,071 (991,360)

23 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 2,023 (4,095,523)

24 [PS4] Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha (City Connection, 06/30/22) – 1,906 (New)

25 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,465 (4,351,137)

26 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 1,719 (77,076)

27 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 1,465 (4,351,137)

28 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 1,447 (207,798 )

29 [PS4] void tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 (Nippon Ichi Software, 06/30/22) – 1,434 (New)

30 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1,309 (1,057,036)