Devenez dessinateur professionnel grâce à l'IA RTX.


Même les quiches en dessins pourront désormais sortir des oeuvres d'arts avec Nvidia Canvas.

https://www.nvidia.com/fr-fr/studio/canvas/

Bon, bah, où j'peux trouver une RTX 3060 Ti pas chère ?
    posted the 07/04/2022 at 02:06 AM by suzukube
    comments (1)
    fragg posted the 07/04/2022 at 03:49 AM
    Et hop des emplois supprimés !
