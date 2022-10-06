1 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 28,259 (447,781)

2 [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie (MAGES., 06/02/22) – 21,440 (New)

3 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 13,290 (749,577)

4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,848 (4,664,614)

5 [PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie (MAGES., 06/02/22) – 9,029 (New)

6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,617 (2,663,165)

7 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,881 (3,169,070)

8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 6,153 (4,895,873)

9 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 6,021 (183,229)

10 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,419 (2,036,972)

11 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,896 (975,108 )

12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,393 (7,261,929)

13 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 3,343 (63,859)

14 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 3,006 (2,256,400)

15 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 2,794 (4,086,738 )

16 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 2,710 (2,552,248 )

17 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,209 (2,663,054)

18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,194 (983,020)

19 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 1,704 (263,729)

20 [PS4] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1,649 (91,625)

21 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 1,441 (4,345,336)

22 [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18 ) – 1,296 (984,916)

23 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1,236 (1,051,991)

24 [NSW] Taiko Risshiden V DX (Koei Tecmo, 05/19/22) – 1,228 (27,136)

25 [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 1,224 (118,243)

26 [NSW] Winning Post 9 2022 (Koei Tecmo, 04/14/22) – 1,219 (21,737)

27 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,192 (1,220,325)

28 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 1,175 (203,417)

29 [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 1,152 (287,120)

30 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 1,140 (2,082,437)



Pas grand chose en terme de sortie cette semaine.



On s'amusera de voir le retour de Xenoblade (à la 29 ème place) petit boost en terme de vente grâce sans doute aux dernières communications de Xenoblade 3.



L'été approche et on s'amusera également du retour de Fitness Boxing 2.



Jeux Playstation 4: 3/30

Jeux Playstation 5: 0/30

Jeux compagnies tiers Switch: 9/30

Jeux Nintendo Switch: 18/30