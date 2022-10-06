profile
Top 30 famitsu
1 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 28,259 (447,781)
2 [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie (MAGES., 06/02/22) – 21,440 (New)
3 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 13,290 (749,577)
4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,848 (4,664,614)
5 [PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie (MAGES., 06/02/22) – 9,029 (New)
6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,617 (2,663,165)
7 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,881 (3,169,070)
8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 6,153 (4,895,873)
9 [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 6,021 (183,229)
10 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,419 (2,036,972)
11 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,896 (975,108 )
12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,393 (7,261,929)
13 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 3,343 (63,859)
14 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 3,006 (2,256,400)
15 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 2,794 (4,086,738 )
16 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 2,710 (2,552,248 )
17 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,209 (2,663,054)
18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,194 (983,020)
19 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 1,704 (263,729)
20 [PS4] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1,649 (91,625)
21 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 1,441 (4,345,336)
22 [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18 ) – 1,296 (984,916)
23 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1,236 (1,051,991)
24 [NSW] Taiko Risshiden V DX (Koei Tecmo, 05/19/22) – 1,228 (27,136)
25 [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 1,224 (118,243)
26 [NSW] Winning Post 9 2022 (Koei Tecmo, 04/14/22) – 1,219 (21,737)
27 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,192 (1,220,325)
28 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 1,175 (203,417)
29 [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 1,152 (287,120)
30 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 1,140 (2,082,437)

Pas grand chose en terme de sortie cette semaine.

On s'amusera de voir le retour de Xenoblade (à la 29 ème place) petit boost en terme de vente grâce sans doute aux dernières communications de Xenoblade 3.

L'été approche et on s'amusera également du retour de Fitness Boxing 2.

Jeux Playstation 4: 3/30
Jeux Playstation 5: 0/30
Jeux compagnies tiers Switch: 9/30
Jeux Nintendo Switch: 18/30
    posted the 06/10/2022 at 09:26 AM by newtechnix
    comments (4)
    e3ologue posted the 06/10/2022 at 09:37 AM
    Ca fait bizarre de voir que la Switch s'auto-alimente du fait qu'elle soit la seule console Nintendo. Habituellement quand un jeu était annoncé sur une console ça boostait les ventes des opus sur l'autre machine, alors que là on Xeno2 et Kirby Star Allies qui réapparaissent.
    xenofamicom posted the 06/10/2022 at 10:18 AM
    Hier quand j'ai vu le top 10 avec 1 seul jeu PS4 en plein milieu, j'ai pensé à ça:

    http://i.imgflip.com/2fbyuw.jpg



    Dire que la PS5 et la Xbox Series ont fait une très bonne semaine et qu'aucun de leurs jeux n'est dans le top 30...
    newtechnix posted the 06/10/2022 at 10:53 AM
    xenofamicom "
    Dire que la PS5 et la Xbox Series ont fait une très bonne semaine et qu'aucun de leurs jeux n'est dans le top 30"

    C'est clair que c'est même hallucinant faire plus de 25000 ventes et aucun jeu n'a pu s'écouler à juste 1040 exemplaires pour pouvoir rentrer dans le top 30
    xenofamicom posted the 06/10/2022 at 10:56 AM
    newtechnix Le plus dramatique, c'est que l'argument des jeux PS4 utilisés sur PS5 ne peut même pas tenir la route...

    Soit les mœurs ont changés et les japonais sont passés au tout démat', soit les consoles next-gen achetés au japon s'envolent à prix d'or ailleurs.
