PS Plus Classics : Comparatif PS4 / PS5 vs PSX / PS2 / PSP


Hello les fadas du comptage de pixels !

Ca ne m'interesse pas du tout donc je n'ai pas regardé la vidéo, mais voici un comparatif PSX/PSP/PS2/PS4 et PS5 !

Bon visionnage à tous !
    posted the 05/26/2022 at 10:53 PM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    suzukube posted the 05/26/2022 at 10:55 PM
    J'ai vu un jeu tourner à 20 fps, mais j'vais rien dire pour éviter les polémiques.
    hyoga57 posted the 05/26/2022 at 11:07 PM
    suzukube Simple émulation, donc frame-rate d'origine.

    C'est pareil sur Switch ou tu as de vieux jeux qui tournent en 15fps.
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/26/2022 at 11:24 PM
    hyoga57 Y a des jeux comme Syphon Filter qui sont quand même plus propre de ce que j'ai vu.
    churos45 posted the 05/26/2022 at 11:25 PM
    M'intéresse pas des masses non plus mais je laisse un commentaire pour faire vivre le site.
    Voilà une bonne action de faite
    suzukube posted the 05/26/2022 at 11:40 PM
    churos45 t'étais pas obligé
