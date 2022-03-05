accueil
Gamer since 1984
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
suzukube
articles : 2639
2639
visites since opening : 4073869
4073869
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
[FORTNITE] Chun Li est de retour dans la boutique !
Bon bah... Qui avait dit que s'il remettait Chun Li dans la boutique, il se mettrait à Fortnite ?
Code Créateur : OTAKUGAME
( au cas où
)
posted the 05/03/2022 at 02:45 AM by suzukube
suzukube
comments (
1
)
suzukube
posted
the 05/03/2022 at 02:47 AM
Thor
tiendras-tu parole (MDR ça va te couter 20 € cette histoire)
Enfin là, vaut mieux :
Soit investir 2800 Vbucks
Soit prendre le Club Fortnite + 1000 Vbucks. T'auras alors le Battle Pass ou tu pourras gagner 1000 Vbucks par contre tu pourras acheter que Chun Li
