¯\_(ツ)_/¯
profile
Fortnite
10
Likers
name : Fortnite
platform : PC
editor : Epic Games
developer : Epic Games
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
117
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2639
visites since opening : 4073869
suzukube > blog
all
[FORTNITE] Chun Li est de retour dans la boutique !
Bon bah... Qui avait dit que s'il remettait Chun Li dans la boutique, il se mettrait à Fortnite ?



Code Créateur : OTAKUGAME
( au cas où )
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/03/2022 at 02:45 AM by suzukube
    comments (1)
    suzukube posted the 05/03/2022 at 02:47 AM
    Thor tiendras-tu parole (MDR ça va te couter 20 € cette histoire)

    Enfin là, vaut mieux :
    Soit investir 2800 Vbucks
    Soit prendre le Club Fortnite + 1000 Vbucks. T'auras alors le Battle Pass ou tu pourras gagner 1000 Vbucks par contre tu pourras acheter que Chun Li
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo