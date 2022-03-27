¯\_(ツ)_/¯
all
Unboxing de la Xbox Series X édition Collector Gucci


La classe ! Je veux la même !

Et bonus : Un setup Apple à 15.000 € :

Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/unboxing-de-la-xbox-series-x-edition-collector-gucci-a-10-000-e-et-100-exemplaires/
    posted the 03/27/2022 at 08:38 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    suzukube posted the 03/27/2022 at 08:46 PM
    Et, pour mes fans, le fameux commentaire de mon propre article : Mieux vaut ne pas avoir ce Husky près de la valise quand tu l'ouvres...
    sunlightize posted the 03/27/2022 at 09:14 PM
    Très moche, très cher et inutile.
    altendorf posted the 03/27/2022 at 09:30 PM
    "Ici, le réseau 4G est le plus Fort-de-France."
    suzukube posted the 03/27/2022 at 09:34 PM
    altendorf Totalement, je suis d'ailleurs le joueur Xbox le plus Fort-de-France
