Mother 3, ce que ça pourrait donner si on avait un remake
Ça n'est pas un projet de fan-remake, juste un trailer fan pour le fun.




La suite on la connaît...
    shigerumawa, kevinmccallisterrr, coldy
    posted the 02/17/2022 at 05:41 AM by chiotgamer
    zekura posted the 02/17/2022 at 06:53 AM
    JE SUIS CHOQUÉ !
    kabuki posted the 02/17/2022 at 07:47 AM
    On se fait du mal...
    jenicris posted the 02/17/2022 at 08:03 AM
    Vraiment dommage que l'opus 64 soit jamais sortie.
    giru posted the 02/17/2022 at 08:10 AM
    Je doute que Nintendo souhaite investir autant dans la série, même si elle semble avoir gagné en visibilité / popularité ces dernières années. Je garde espoir pour une sortie de Mother 3 à l'international par contre. Peut être le jour où Nintendo ajoutera la GB et GBA à l'Expension Pack NSO.

    La vidéo donne envie en tout cas, beau boulot.
    kidicarus posted the 02/17/2022 at 08:53 AM
    Un remake du 1 et 2 avec le moteur 2DHD de SquarEnix proposerait déjà une belle avancée.
    Sinon Wonderful 101 m'a toujours ramené à la DA de Mother
