name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 632
visites since opening : 795179
Resident Evil : un autre très beau fan Remake en cours
Matez moi ça...




Sacré gros taf !
    gamerdome
    posted the 01/06/2022 at 11:58 AM by obi69
    comments (2)
    gamerdome posted the 01/06/2022 at 12:35 PM
    Le remake du remake

    En vrai j'achète !
    giru posted the 01/06/2022 at 12:41 PM
    Hum... J'aime l'idée d'un remake/remaster de RE Rebirth, mais je crois que je préférais qu'ils conservent les angles fixes.
