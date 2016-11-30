¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Stardew Valley
4
Cet homme a créé un GOTY à lui tout seul...
Voici l'incroyable histoire d'Eric Barone avec le nouvel épisode de JV Legends !



Écrit par Vitalyric.
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/lhistoire-deric-barone-le-createur-de-stardew-valley/
    posted the 12/27/2021 at 03:07 AM by suzukube
