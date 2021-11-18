profile
Ubisoft offre Splinter Cell Chaos Theory (PC)
Pour leur solde du black friday Ubisoft offre Splinter Cell Chaos Theory (souvent considéré comme le meilleur épisode).



Vous pouvez le récupérer sur leur site ou via leur launcher "ubisoft connect"
    posted the 11/18/2021 at 05:21 AM by osga
