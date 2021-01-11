accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
172
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
wario
,
fullbuster
,
minbox
,
greggy
,
hyoga57
,
ykarin
,
furtifdor
,
trungz
,
milo42
,
chester
,
t800
,
asakim
,
pyrogas
,
sakonoko
,
aros
,
lightning
,
shanks
,
tvirus
,
arngrim
,
scalaadcaelum
,
rebellion
,
magium
,
lusso
,
jubei
,
sephiroth07
,
oniclem
,
station4play
,
escobar
,
kira93
,
diablass59
,
anakaris
,
bk201
,
odv78
,
slad
,
nawak
,
kikibearentongues
,
kyogamer
,
eruroraito7
,
eldren
,
sora78
,
binou87
,
oloman334
,
asmita
,
docteurdeggman
,
640509040147
,
talaken
,
cort
,
ninjah
,
lanni
,
leblogdeshacka
,
foxstep
,
e3payne
,
onirinku
,
blackbox
,
gantzeur
,
gizmo2142
,
badaboum
,
kenrock
,
rbz
,
emryx
,
roxas33
,
fleauriant
,
soulshunt
,
wadewilson
,
guilde
,
koopa
,
goldmen33
,
vlexx
,
samsuki
,
havel
,
kurosama
,
vfries
,
spawnini
,
aiolia081
,
dantedemon
,
galneryus
,
kadaj68800
,
jorostar
,
uta
,
nekonoctis
,
requiem
,
m4nhunt
,
korou
,
reflexion
,
hado78
,
leonr4
,
beni
,
shincloud
,
cirilla
,
weldar
,
kisukesan
,
sid
,
bladagun
,
lez93
,
terikku
,
artornass
,
helghastjo
,
link571
,
akinen
,
mrponey
,
jojoplay4
,
saintsaga
,
jaune
,
strifedcloud
,
neojeet
,
ninja17
,
rkm18
,
fortep
,
nduvel
,
koolshin
,
ssyra
,
ravyxxs
,
driver
,
trez
,
snakeorliquid
,
gatsuborne
,
momotaros
,
spilner
,
sandman
,
birmou
,
linuxclan
,
squal
,
zanpa
,
fiveagainstone
,
torotoro59
,
sonilka
,
zave
,
kazuu
,
niveforever
,
sorian
,
facecloaker
,
gaymer40
,
chaosad
,
iglooo
,
sujetdelta
,
zertry
,
parazyt6425
,
60teraflops
,
maxps
,
naruto780
,
kuroshima
,
cijfer
,
milk
,
sebalt
,
nordick
,
leblogdescollectors
,
kirk
,
misterpixel
,
smeagol
,
link49
,
rockin
,
coco6767
,
musm
,
tolgafury
,
ostream
,
awamy02
,
kevisiano
,
roxloud
,
walterwhite
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
finalfantasyxv
,
antenoot
,
guidafunkyman1
,
populus
,
yukilin
,
tsunmida
,
orichimarugin
,
richterbelmont
,
obi69
,
gadjuuuom
,
clashroyale
name :
Bloodborne
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
1 à 5 (online)
european release date :
03/25/2015
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
19
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
cijfer
,
hijikatamayora13
,
raph64
,
tvirus
,
osiris
,
kurosama
,
gunstarred
,
giusnake
,
ropstar
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
shanks
,
ducknsexe
,
ravyxxs
,
malcomz
,
lulah03
,
marchand2sable
,
torotoro59
,
iglooo
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
614
visites since opening :
745050
obi69
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Le Demake de Bloodborne a enfin une date !
Le fameux Demake Ps1 de Bloodborne (façon Nightmare Creatures) a ENFIN une date de sortie :
le 31 Janvier 2022 !
Comment te dire que je vais essayer ça avec très grand intérêt !
gameforever.fr
-
https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=46521#46521
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kujiraldine
posted the 11/01/2021 at 01:15 PM by
obi69
comments (
2
)
guiguif
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 01:44 PM
Toujours aussi stylé, par contre ils devraient arreter de mettre un filtre scanline, c'est cool pour les jeux en pixelart, mais sur les jeux 3D meme au rendu PS1 c'est vilain
lastboss
posted
the 11/01/2021 at 01:45 PM
Quel talent !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo