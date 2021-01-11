profile
Bloodborne
name : Bloodborne
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 5 (online)
european release date : 03/25/2015
obi69
obi69
Le Demake de Bloodborne a enfin une date !
Le fameux Demake Ps1 de Bloodborne (façon Nightmare Creatures) a ENFIN une date de sortie : le 31 Janvier 2022 !



Comment te dire que je vais essayer ça avec très grand intérêt !
gameforever.fr - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=46521#46521
    posted the 11/01/2021 at 01:15 PM by obi69
    guiguif posted the 11/01/2021 at 01:44 PM
    Toujours aussi stylé, par contre ils devraient arreter de mettre un filtre scanline, c'est cool pour les jeux en pixelart, mais sur les jeux 3D meme au rendu PS1 c'est vilain
    lastboss posted the 11/01/2021 at 01:45 PM
    Quel talent !
