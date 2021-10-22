accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
163
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
traveller
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
latimevic
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnini
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga57
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
kikibearentongues
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
scalaadcaelum
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3fromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
opthomas
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
soulshunt
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
mugimando
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
supasaiyajin
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
siil
,
tynokarts
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
escobar
,
awamy02
,
salocin
,
nad45
,
liquidsnake66
,
darkxehanort94
,
smashfan
,
esets
,
alwaysmus2
,
axlenz
,
negan
,
gantzeur
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
fran
,
tolgafury
,
anaislayu
,
kamina
,
xenofamicom
,
kwak
,
populus
,
lamaj63
,
l83
,
koriyu
,
enzo87
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
sauronsg
,
mikazaki
,
richterbelmont
,
naru
,
ravyxxs
,
gat
,
figurinedbz
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1254
visites since opening :
3263983
amassous
> blog
QUI va acheter la trilogie GTA?
Le sondage marche pas jmet un image
Moi j'achète en boite sur Switch.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:22 PM by
amassous
comments (
29
)
metroidvania
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:23 PM
Ca vous aide à savoir si vous aller lenprendre ce genre de sondage ??
guiguif
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:23 PM
Non
shido
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:25 PM
surement pas
negan
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:25 PM
Moi non car ils mettent SA dans le XGP à la sortie.
Jvais pas mettre 60€ pour 2 jeux
shinz0
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:25 PM
Plus tard moins chère sur PS5 vers 2023
playstation2008
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:27 PM
Boycotte de Rockstar
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:29 PM
Je suis curieux de voir ce que ça va donner les ventes sur Switch, jouer en portable à la trilogy.
yukilin
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:29 PM
Non, je n'aime pas GTA
cladstrife59
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:30 PM
Non
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:31 PM
Si vous voulez voter.
http://www.pixule.com/467299855929_achat-trilogy-gta-pour-toi.html
azerty
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:32 PM
Gamepass
wickette
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:36 PM
Hell no
walterwhite
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:37 PM
Certainement pas, je soutiens pas la médiocrité.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:38 PM
yukilin
moi j'ai jamais aimé cette licence, mais par contre, je pense que ça peut avoir un gros succès sur Switch (peut-être même le support console qui va le plus marché, je peux me tromper, évidement).
kevisiano
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:41 PM
Les pigeons seulement. Les mêmes qui achètent les remasters de Capcom
drockspace
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:42 PM
attendons de voir la gueule des jeux avant de s'enflammer...
churos45
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:43 PM
San Andreas dans le Game Pass
Les autres m'intéressent moins. Je les ferai peut-être par curiosité plus tard à bas prix.
isora
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:44 PM
Pas en au dessus de 30€
bogsnake
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:44 PM
Oui sur PS5
kabuki
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:45 PM
Non merci
yukilin
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:47 PM
nicolasgourry
: C'est tout à fait possible oui.
hanackil
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:47 PM
Ça dépendra si il est vert dans metacritic
stardustx
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:49 PM
Sur PC, plus tard, moins cher, ou si je trouve direct une clé roumaine à bas prix
altendorf
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:50 PM
NON
idd
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:51 PM
C est qiel genre ? C est bien ?
kinectical
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:52 PM
Officiel San Andreas dans le gamepass cetais le seul argument qui me donnais envie d’avoir la compile lol
bisba
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:52 PM
Sur Switch en boîte seulement et à moins de 40 boules. C est historique pour Nintendo mais faut pas abusé jamais à 60.
killia
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:52 PM
comme un con j'appuyais sur ton screenshot sans avoir lu ce que t'avais écrit juste en dessous
mazeroza
posted
the 10/22/2021 at 01:55 PM
Non merci
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Jvais pas mettre 60€ pour 2 jeux
http://www.pixule.com/467299855929_achat-trilogy-gta-pour-toi.html
Les autres m'intéressent moins. Je les ferai peut-être par curiosité plus tard à bas prix.