J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
163
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1254
visites since opening : 3263983
amassous > blog
QUI va acheter la trilogie GTA?


Le sondage marche pas jmet un image
Moi j'achète en boite sur Switch.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:22 PM by amassous
    comments (29)
    metroidvania posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:23 PM
    Ca vous aide à savoir si vous aller lenprendre ce genre de sondage ??
    guiguif posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:23 PM
    Non
    shido posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:25 PM
    surement pas
    negan posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:25 PM
    Moi non car ils mettent SA dans le XGP à la sortie.

    Jvais pas mettre 60€ pour 2 jeux
    shinz0 posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:25 PM
    Plus tard moins chère sur PS5 vers 2023
    playstation2008 posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:27 PM
    Boycotte de Rockstar
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:29 PM
    Je suis curieux de voir ce que ça va donner les ventes sur Switch, jouer en portable à la trilogy.
    yukilin posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:29 PM
    Non, je n'aime pas GTA
    cladstrife59 posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:30 PM
    Non
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:31 PM
    Si vous voulez voter.
    http://www.pixule.com/467299855929_achat-trilogy-gta-pour-toi.html
    azerty posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:32 PM
    Gamepass
    wickette posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:36 PM
    Hell no
    walterwhite posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:37 PM
    Certainement pas, je soutiens pas la médiocrité.
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:38 PM
    yukilin moi j'ai jamais aimé cette licence, mais par contre, je pense que ça peut avoir un gros succès sur Switch (peut-être même le support console qui va le plus marché, je peux me tromper, évidement).
    kevisiano posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:41 PM
    Les pigeons seulement. Les mêmes qui achètent les remasters de Capcom
    drockspace posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:42 PM
    attendons de voir la gueule des jeux avant de s'enflammer...
    churos45 posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:43 PM
    San Andreas dans le Game Pass

    Les autres m'intéressent moins. Je les ferai peut-être par curiosité plus tard à bas prix.
    isora posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:44 PM
    Pas en au dessus de 30€
    bogsnake posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:44 PM
    Oui sur PS5
    kabuki posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:45 PM
    Non merci
    yukilin posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:47 PM
    nicolasgourry : C'est tout à fait possible oui.
    hanackil posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:47 PM
    Ça dépendra si il est vert dans metacritic
    stardustx posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:49 PM
    Sur PC, plus tard, moins cher, ou si je trouve direct une clé roumaine à bas prix
    altendorf posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:50 PM
    NON
    idd posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:51 PM
    C est qiel genre ? C est bien ?
    kinectical posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:52 PM
    Officiel San Andreas dans le gamepass cetais le seul argument qui me donnais envie d’avoir la compile lol
    bisba posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:52 PM
    Sur Switch en boîte seulement et à moins de 40 boules. C est historique pour Nintendo mais faut pas abusé jamais à 60.
    killia posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:52 PM
    comme un con j'appuyais sur ton screenshot sans avoir lu ce que t'avais écrit juste en dessous
    mazeroza posted the 10/22/2021 at 01:55 PM
    Non merci
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo