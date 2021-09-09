profile
Kena : Bridge of Spirits
6
Likers
name : Kena : Bridge of Spirits
platform : Playstation 5
editor : N.C
developer : Ember Lab
genre : Aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
125
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3932
visites since opening : 5396983
nicolasgourry > blog
Deathloop...J'aurais préféré qui parle de ce jeu


Il sort le 21 Septembre 2021.
J'espère qu'il n'est pas encore repoussé...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWh5388AEHw
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/09/2021 at 09:54 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    potion2swag posted the 09/09/2021 at 09:54 PM
    Pas bon signe du tout.
    kinectical posted the 09/09/2021 at 09:55 PM
    Honnêtement ces pas bon signe mais si il y’a report j’espère une version physique je ne pense pas acheter le jeu en demat
    churos45 posted the 09/09/2021 at 09:58 PM
    Kena je sens (mais je n'espère pas), que les gens vont tomber de haut quand il sortira.
    killia posted the 09/09/2021 at 10:01 PM
    J'espère une version physique moi aussi.

    Ce jeu me fait tellement de l'oeil
    mercure7 posted the 09/09/2021 at 10:16 PM
    Y a sûrement rien à dire de plus.
    noishe posted the 09/09/2021 at 10:17 PM
    mercure7 Je suis d'accord, mais je trouve qu'il n'y avait rien à dire de plus pour Deathloop aussi sur ce coup
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo