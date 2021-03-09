profile
Jeux Vidéo
270
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
newtechnix
8
Likes
Likers
newtechnix
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 107
visites since opening : 148430
newtechnix > blog
TOP 30 JAPON
1 [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 72,237 (New)
2 [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 66,171 (New)
3 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 15,671 (2,788,621)
4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,838 (4,009,933)
5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 13,860 (2,153,053)
6 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 12,023 (2,348,554)
7 [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 9,491 (122,530)
8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,536 (4,397,935)
9 [NSW] No More Heroes III (Marvelous, 08/27/21) – 7,951 (New)
10 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,499 (4,120,436)
11 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 7,381 (864,873)
12 [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (Clouded Leopard Entertainment, 08/26/21) – 6,227 (New)
13 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,092 (6,867,005)
14 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 5,727 (1,976,550)
15 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,401 (782,676)
16 [PS4] Hitman III (H2 Interactive, 08/26/21) – 5,132 (New)
17 [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 4,978 (224,508 )
18 [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 07/08/21) – 4,902 (182,045)
19 [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 07/15/21) – 4,366 (180,428 )
20 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,363 (3,941,244)
21 [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 4,154 (14,378 )
22 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 4,146 (257,837)
23 [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 4,090 (236,150)
24 [PS5] Hitman III (H2 Interactive, 08/26/21) – 3,980 (New)
25 [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 07/09/21) – 3,643 (224,536)
26 [PS5] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 3,526 (17,271)
27 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,338 (1,864,308 )
28 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 3,131 (2,315,495)
29 [NSW] Hakuouki Shinkai Reimeiroku (Idea Factory, 08/26/21) – 2,804 (New)
30 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 2,764 (138,011)
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/03/2021 at 11:10 AM by newtechnix
    comments (5)
    weldar posted the 09/03/2021 at 11:12 AM
    La vache, comment Tsukihime défonce la chart.
    newtechnix posted the 09/03/2021 at 01:08 PM
    Ha mince j'ai effacé un post à quelqu'un, désolé je me suis trompé, c'était au sujet des fris de port d'aliexpress qui n'était pas systématique.

    je m'excuse encore
    ioop posted the 09/03/2021 at 01:11 PM
    newtechnix non ! justement ali tu paies la taxe lors de ta commande

    juste pour dire que j'avais reçu un colis (import) d'une valeur de 40€ et je n'ai pas payé la taxe (ems epacket livré en 11jours), donc ils ne contrôlent pas tout les colis, on ne paie pas systématiquement la taxe, d'ailleurs toujours rien payé pour moi

    donc n'hésitez pas pour l'import, faut prendre des risques

    ps : je ne parle pas d'aliexpress
    newtechnix posted the 09/03/2021 at 01:12 PM
    ioop
    hyoga57 posted the 09/03/2021 at 02:52 PM
    Chaud les ventes de The Legend of Heroes : Hajimari no Kiseki. C'est même très inférieur aux autres production Falcom sur le même support.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo