1 [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 72,237 (New)
2 [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 66,171 (New)
3 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 15,671 (2,788,621)
4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,838 (4,009,933)
5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 13,860 (2,153,053)
6 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 12,023 (2,348,554)
7 [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale!! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 9,491 (122,530)
8 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,536 (4,397,935)
9 [NSW] No More Heroes III (Marvelous, 08/27/21) – 7,951 (New)
10 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,499 (4,120,436)
11 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 7,381 (864,873)
12 [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (Clouded Leopard Entertainment, 08/26/21) – 6,227 (New)
13 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,092 (6,867,005)
14 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 5,727 (1,976,550)
15 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,401 (782,676)
16 [PS4] Hitman III (H2 Interactive, 08/26/21) – 5,132 (New)
17 [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 4,978 (224,508 )
18 [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 07/08/21) – 4,902 (182,045)
19 [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 07/15/21) – 4,366 (180,428 )
20 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,363 (3,941,244)
21 [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 4,154 (14,378 )
22 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) – 4,146 (257,837)
23 [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 4,090 (236,150)
24 [PS5] Hitman III (H2 Interactive, 08/26/21) – 3,980 (New)
25 [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 07/09/21) – 3,643 (224,536)
26 [PS5] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 3,526 (17,271)
27 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,338 (1,864,308 )
28 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 3,131 (2,315,495)
29 [NSW] Hakuouki Shinkai Reimeiroku (Idea Factory, 08/26/21) – 2,804 (New)
30 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 2,764 (138,011)
