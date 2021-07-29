profile
midomashakil > blog
Abbondoned : app
bonsoir les gamers
d’après un tweet l'app est disponible
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/29/2021 at 09:11 PM by midomashakil
    comments (10)
    bladagun posted the 07/29/2021 at 09:17 PM
    On la prend ou ?
    zekk posted the 07/29/2021 at 09:17 PM
    Honnêtement je sais même pas si j'ai envie d'en savoir plus tellement cette histoire a pris une ampleur dérangeante
    mooplol posted the 07/29/2021 at 09:18 PM
    Elle devait être pretelechargeable le 29 selon google en effet
    kenjushi posted the 07/29/2021 at 09:22 PM
    Ils ont vraiment intérêt à avoir un jeu qui est Silent Hill ou un truc qui explose tout, car le retour de bâton va être très violent si leur jeu est complètement claqué au sol.
    altendorf posted the 07/29/2021 at 09:29 PM
    Je vous spoil le contenu : "Revenez bientôt..."
    masharu posted the 07/29/2021 at 09:32 PM
    kenjushi Silent Gear: Liquid Hills
    walterwhite posted the 07/29/2021 at 09:50 PM
    C’était du génie la com’ y a un mois, aujourd’hui, j’ai qu’une envie c’est qu’on passe à autre chose
    zekk posted the 07/29/2021 at 09:54 PM
    walterwhite tellement ! Je suis gavé de cette histoire
    princedupersil01 posted the 07/29/2021 at 10:44 PM
    Oh.
    suzukube posted the 07/29/2021 at 10:46 PM
    masharu J'ai même plus envie d'entendre parler de ça et je ne fais plus aucune news sur ce studio sur Otakugame.fr.

    On verra si l'avenir me donne tord...
