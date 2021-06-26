profile
Jeux Vidéo
ps plus juillet : rumeur

d’après une rumeur qui circule sur le net voici la liste des jeux du mois juillet
•A Plague Tale Innocence Next Gen EDT PS5
• Uncharted The Lost Legacy PS4
• WRC 9 PS4
    posted the 06/26/2021 at 11:13 PM by midomashakil
    comments (6)
    ravyxxs posted the 06/26/2021 at 11:19 PM
    Sympa le mois,je fais Plague sur le GAME PASS en ce moment,j'adore !!
    skuldleif posted the 06/26/2021 at 11:20 PM
    tres bon mois
    axlenz posted the 06/26/2021 at 11:25 PM
    ravyxxs
    isora posted the 06/26/2021 at 11:47 PM
    Un mois sympa, dommage que A Plague Tale soit pas offert sur PS4 par contre.
    kratoszeus posted the 06/26/2021 at 11:56 PM
    Bof sony devrait vraiment être plus agressif pour contrer le gp. Mais bon c est l été ca peu se comprendre
    walterwhite posted the 06/26/2021 at 11:59 PM
    kratoszeus C’est pas avec le PS+ qu’ils doivent contrer le GP. L’offre est excellente depuis quelques mois et c’est l’essentiel
