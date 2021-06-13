Right now, the following games are all expected to launch in 2023 for Microsoft:



-Avowed

-Fable

-Perfect Dark

-Everwilds

-Hellblade 2

-Contraband

-InXiles’ next game

-Compulsion’s next game

-The Coalition’s next non-Gears project



And all of those are significant projects. Of course, something like Everwilds, which Rare rebooted, could easily slip into 2024 and beyond.

D'après Jeff Grubb les jeux suivant sont prévus en interne pas avant partir 2023. Ils s'attend à ce que certains (Hellblade) commencent leur com au VGA