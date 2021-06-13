accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kurosama
,
raph64
,
minx
,
sephiroth07
,
torotoro59
beppop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
62
visites since opening :
120313
beppop
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Jeff Grubb: où sont passé Hellblade, Fable...? La réponse !
D'après Jeff Grubb les jeux suivant sont prévus en interne pas avant partir 2023. Ils s'attend à ce que certains (Hellblade) commencent leur com au VGA
https://venturebeat.com/2021/06/13/xbox-bethesda-e3-2021-where-were-games-like-avowed-perfect-dark-and-fable/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Right now, the following games are all expected to launch in 2023 for Microsoft:
-Avowed
-Fable
-Perfect Dark
-Everwilds
-Hellblade 2
-Contraband
-InXiles’ next game
-Compulsion’s next game
-The Coalition’s next non-Gears project
And all of those are significant projects. Of course, something like Everwilds, which Rare rebooted, could easily slip into 2024 and beyond.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/13/2021 at 07:53 PM by
beppop
comments (
11
)
negan
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 07:57 PM
Mouais autant je, l'aime bien mais il c'est beaucoup trompé sur cette E3 donc des prédictions sur 3ans ...
bigb0ss
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 07:58 PM
J'aurais tellement voulu voir Avowed ou Fable
nobleswan
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 08:02 PM
Ils en ont encore en reserve. L'an prochain au moins le New The Coalition, Compulsion Games, Project Dragon et peut-être le new InXile.
zekk
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 08:02 PM
si on pouvait un peut arreter de relayer ses propos
dalbog
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 08:06 PM
J'en peux plus de ce mec
tolgafury
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 08:08 PM
negan
zekk
Exactement je l'aimais mais plus maintenant. Le gars se trompe vraiment beaucoup....
gamerant.com/xbox-acquisition-five-studios-e3/amp/
beppop
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 08:10 PM
Il a pourtant eu tout bon à la conf MS !
jamrock
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 08:10 PM
L'insider le moins insidé du monde.
shambala93
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 08:11 PM
Il a eu raison sur la conf Microsoft, rien n’a été monté dans la liste des jeux hype...
zekk
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 08:16 PM
shambala93
elle avait été leaké avant lui... Il a juste repris ce qu'on a pu tous lire avant
keiku
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 08:18 PM
arreter de relayer tous les insider, même l'autre liste E3 soit disant de personne très fiable n'était pas juste...
les insider ca n'existe pas
