Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
beppop
beppop
Jeff Grubb: où sont passé Hellblade, Fable...? La réponse !
D'après Jeff Grubb les jeux suivant sont prévus en interne pas avant partir 2023. Ils s'attend à ce que certains (Hellblade) commencent leur com au VGA


https://venturebeat.com/2021/06/13/xbox-bethesda-e3-2021-where-were-games-like-avowed-perfect-dark-and-fable/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

Right now, the following games are all expected to launch in 2023 for Microsoft:

-Avowed
-Fable
-Perfect Dark
-Everwilds
-Hellblade 2
-Contraband
-InXiles’ next game
-Compulsion’s next game
-The Coalition’s next non-Gears project

And all of those are significant projects. Of course, something like Everwilds, which Rare rebooted, could easily slip into 2024 and beyond.
    posted the 06/13/2021 at 07:53 PM by beppop
    comments (11)
    negan posted the 06/13/2021 at 07:57 PM
    Mouais autant je, l'aime bien mais il c'est beaucoup trompé sur cette E3 donc des prédictions sur 3ans ...
    bigb0ss posted the 06/13/2021 at 07:58 PM
    J'aurais tellement voulu voir Avowed ou Fable
    nobleswan posted the 06/13/2021 at 08:02 PM
    Ils en ont encore en reserve. L'an prochain au moins le New The Coalition, Compulsion Games, Project Dragon et peut-être le new InXile.
    zekk posted the 06/13/2021 at 08:02 PM
    si on pouvait un peut arreter de relayer ses propos
    dalbog posted the 06/13/2021 at 08:06 PM
    J'en peux plus de ce mec
    tolgafury posted the 06/13/2021 at 08:08 PM
    negan zekk Exactement je l'aimais mais plus maintenant. Le gars se trompe vraiment beaucoup....

    gamerant.com/xbox-acquisition-five-studios-e3/amp/
    beppop posted the 06/13/2021 at 08:10 PM
    Il a pourtant eu tout bon à la conf MS !
    jamrock posted the 06/13/2021 at 08:10 PM
    L'insider le moins insidé du monde.
    shambala93 posted the 06/13/2021 at 08:11 PM
    Il a eu raison sur la conf Microsoft, rien n’a été monté dans la liste des jeux hype...
    zekk posted the 06/13/2021 at 08:16 PM
    shambala93 elle avait été leaké avant lui... Il a juste repris ce qu'on a pu tous lire avant
    keiku posted the 06/13/2021 at 08:18 PM
    arreter de relayer tous les insider, même l'autre liste E3 soit disant de personne très fiable n'était pas juste...

    les insider ca n'existe pas
