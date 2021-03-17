profile
all
EA Play intégré au Game Pass PC dès demain.
Source - Tkt, faut juste me croire
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 03/17/2021 at 10:27 PM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    ravyxxs posted the 03/17/2021 at 10:28 PM
    J'ai renouvelé l'abo hier ça tombe bien
    hanackil posted the 03/17/2021 at 10:33 PM
    suzukube posted the 03/17/2021 at 10:49 PM
    ravyxxs demain y'a aussi Star Wars Squadrons qui rentre dans le EA Play. J'aurais regretté de l'avoir acheté si je n'avais pas reçu le X-Wing dans Fortnite grâce à ça
    ravyxxs posted the 03/17/2021 at 10:58 PM
    suzukube Jte jure,y a de ça une semaine j'ai vu qu'il était exclu console sur le pass,ça m'a refroidi ! Tant miiiieeuux !!!
    finalyoz posted the 03/17/2021 at 10:59 PM
    Aucun jeu playstation indies dans le gamepass. Je boycott.
