profile
suzukube
108
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1958
visites since opening : 2666466
suzukube > blog
all
[En attendant BOTW2] L'histoire de LINK.


J'avoue, c'est juste une excuse pour partager l'excellent boulot de P.A.U.L., un des meilleurs narrateur du Youtube Game FR (si ce n'est LE meilleur). Cœur sur lui !
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    sora78
    posted the 03/17/2021 at 06:28 PM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    sora78 posted the 03/17/2021 at 06:35 PM
    je vais voir ça merci
    allanoix posted the 03/17/2021 at 06:37 PM
    Check les video de alt236 Suzukube
    suzukube posted the 03/17/2021 at 06:42 PM
    allanoix Je m'y suis abonné direct, merci pour la découverte !
    opthomas posted the 03/17/2021 at 07:15 PM
    suzukube Déjà vu la vidéo d'ailleurs il y a déjà eu un poste par nicolasgourry il me semble ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/17/2021 at 07:21 PM
    opthomas Oui, j'ai déjà posté la vidéo.
    https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article453990.html
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo