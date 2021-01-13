Voilà mon top et il faut bien faire des choix...
A noter que j'ai démarré cette gen en 2018, donc j'ai beau avoir charbonné, je suis loin d'avoir encore rattrapé tout mon retard.
En espérant que ça lance une discussion positive et pas du trolling.
10 Final fantasy VII Remake
09 Nier Automata
08 Hellblade : senua ‘s sacrifice
07 Red Dead Redemption 2
06 The Last Guardian
05 Dark Souls III
04 Death Stranding
03 The Witcher III
02 Xenoblade Chronicles 2
01 Zelda Breath of The Wild
Place d’honneur : Bloodborne, Assassin’s creed Odyssey, Doom, Final Fantasy XV Royale Edition, Metal Gear Solid V : The Phantom Pain , Monster Hunter World, Planet Alpha, Yakuza 0, God of War, Resident Evil 2, Hollow Knight, Shadow of the Colossus, Ghost of a tale et j'en oublie sûrement...
Liste des jeux pas encore fait à mon grand regret car je pense qu'ils auraient pu être dans ce top : Subnautica, Outer Wilds, No Man’s Sky Beyond, Dragon Quest XI, Starcraft : Legacy of the Void, Sekiro : shadow dies twice, Mario Odyssey, The Walking Dead, Ori 1 et 2, Obduction
posted the 01/13/2021 at 12:28 AM by obi69
Mais bon souvent j'ai 1 ans voir 2 ans de retard sur les jeux, voir plus.
En gros je l'ai fait au bon moment pour moi.