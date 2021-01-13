Voilà mon top et il faut bien faire des choix...

A noter que j'ai démarré cette gen en 2018, donc j'ai beau avoir charbonné, je suis loin d'avoir encore rattrapé tout mon retard.



En espérant que ça lance une discussion positive et pas du trolling.



10 Final fantasy VII Remake

09 Nier Automata

08 Hellblade : senua ‘s sacrifice

07 Red Dead Redemption 2

06 The Last Guardian

05 Dark Souls III

04 Death Stranding

03 The Witcher III

02 Xenoblade Chronicles 2

01 Zelda Breath of The Wild





Place d’honneur : Bloodborne, Assassin’s creed Odyssey, Doom, Final Fantasy XV Royale Edition, Metal Gear Solid V : The Phantom Pain , Monster Hunter World, Planet Alpha, Yakuza 0, God of War, Resident Evil 2, Hollow Knight, Shadow of the Colossus, Ghost of a tale et j'en oublie sûrement...



Liste des jeux pas encore fait à mon grand regret car je pense qu'ils auraient pu être dans ce top : Subnautica, Outer Wilds, No Man’s Sky Beyond, Dragon Quest XI, Starcraft : Legacy of the Void, Sekiro : shadow dies twice, Mario Odyssey, The Walking Dead, Ori 1 et 2, Obduction