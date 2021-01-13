profile
obi69 > blog
Mon top de la 8e Gen (WiiU, Ps4/One, Switch
Voilà mon top et il faut bien faire des choix...
A noter que j'ai démarré cette gen en 2018, donc j'ai beau avoir charbonné, je suis loin d'avoir encore rattrapé tout mon retard.

En espérant que ça lance une discussion positive et pas du trolling.

10 Final fantasy VII Remake
09 Nier Automata
08 Hellblade : senua ‘s sacrifice
07 Red Dead Redemption 2
06 The Last Guardian
05 Dark Souls III
04 Death Stranding
03 The Witcher III
02 Xenoblade Chronicles 2
01 Zelda Breath of The Wild


Place d’honneur : Bloodborne, Assassin’s creed Odyssey, Doom, Final Fantasy XV Royale Edition, Metal Gear Solid V : The Phantom Pain , Monster Hunter World, Planet Alpha, Yakuza 0, God of War, Resident Evil 2, Hollow Knight, Shadow of the Colossus, Ghost of a tale et j'en oublie sûrement...

Liste des jeux pas encore fait à mon grand regret car je pense qu'ils auraient pu être dans ce top : Subnautica, Outer Wilds, No Man’s Sky Beyond, Dragon Quest XI, Starcraft : Legacy of the Void, Sekiro : shadow dies twice, Mario Odyssey, The Walking Dead, Ori 1 et 2, Obduction
    comments (7)
    suzukube posted the 01/13/2021 at 12:43 AM
    Ca manque de GTA V et de Fortnite je trouve
    gunstarred posted the 01/13/2021 at 12:46 AM
    Faudrait que je prenne le temps de faire Witcher 3. Les deux 1er de ton top j'ai fait.

    Mais bon souvent j'ai 1 ans voir 2 ans de retard sur les jeux, voir plus.
    wu posted the 01/13/2021 at 12:59 AM
    J'ai commencé Zelda depuis peu et je ne sais pas mais ca ne me donne pas plus envie et je n'y touche pas depuis 2 semaines, pourtant je suis fan de la série.
    alexkidd posted the 01/13/2021 at 01:06 AM
    je vais le faire sur Wii U le Breath of the Wild, on verra
    gunstarred posted the 01/13/2021 at 01:17 AM
    wu alexkidd Pour Zelda, j'ai adoré mes 100h sur le jeu. Mais pas l'envie du retourné et pas spécialement l'envie de refaire un jeu du genre.

    En gros je l'ai fait au bon moment pour moi.
    alexkidd posted the 01/13/2021 at 01:22 AM
    gunstarred d'accord, je l'ai acheté il y a peu, j'ai quasi rien vu du jeu, je vais vraiment le découvrir comme s'il était sorti day one. J'ai juste peur qu'il soit un peu monotone ou que le côté survie soit contraignant, on verra bien
    gunstarred posted the 01/13/2021 at 01:30 AM
    alexkidd je te souhaite une bonne découverte.
